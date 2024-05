South Africa in West Indies 2024

[Getty Images]

May

23 1st Twenty20 international, Jamaica (20:00 BST)

25 2nd Twenty20 international, Jamaica (20:00 BST)

26 3rd Twenty20 international, Jamaica (20:00 BST)

Both sides then compete in the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by West Indies and the USA, and West Indies then play a Test series in England, before South Africa return in late July for another tour.

July

31-3 Aug Tour match (opponents TBC), Trinidad (Brian Lara Cricket Academy) (15:00 BST)

August

7-11 1st Test, Trinidad (Queen's Park Oval) (15:00 BST)

15-19 2nd Test, Guyana (15:00 BST)

23 1st Twenty20 international, Trinidad (Brian Lara Cricket Academy) (20:00 BST)

25 2nd Twenty20 international, Trinidad (Brian Lara Cricket Academy) (20:00 BST)

27 3rd Twenty20 international, Trinidad (Brian Lara Cricket Academy) (20:00 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made