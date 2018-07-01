Sources: Trevor Ariza agrees to 1-year, $15M deal with Suns

Trevor Ariza shot 36.8 percent from 3-point range last season. (AP)

Free-agent forward Trevor Ariza has agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal with the Phoenix Suns, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Ariza was a key part of the Houston Rockets for the past four seasons and shot 36.8 percent from 3-point range last season for the Western Conference’s top seed while averaging 11.7 points in 33.9 minutes.

Ariza, 33, won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009.

In 14 seasons with New York, Orlando, the Lakers, New Orleans, Washington and Houston, Ariza has averaged 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 35.3 percent from 3-point range.

Ariza was drafted No. 43 overall in 2004 out of UCLA.

