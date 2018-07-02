Sources: Nerlens Noel agrees to 2-year deal with Thunder

Nerlens Noel will try to re-ignite his career with the Thunder. (AP)

Free agent Nerlens Noel has agreed to a two-year contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Noel’s deal will include a player option for the second season, league sources said.

Noel, a 6-foot-11 center, prioritized a fresh start for his career after playing just 30 games with the Dallas Mavericks last season. He was focused on joining a contender with a strong culture and finds one in Oklahoma City. The Thunder aggressively pursued Noel in free agency and had a July 1 meeting between Noel and Oklahoma City head coach Billy Donovan in Miami that included pitches from All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George, league sources said.

Noel averaged 4.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Mavs last season and has averaged 9.3 points and 7.2 rebounds in his four-year career with Philadelphia and Dallas.

He was selected No. 6 overall in the 2013 NBA draft.

Noel, 24, turned down a four-year, $70 million contract offer from the Mavs in 2017.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Does LeBron have enough to be Lakers’ franchise savior?

• Why Seahawks legend Kam Chancellor is calling it quits

• Lakers’ title odds soar after LeBron makes move

• Spain made World Cup history and still managed to lose to Russia

