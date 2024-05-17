Sources: Bronny James may not be ready for the NBA

Weeks after making himself eligible for this year’s NBA draft, Bronny James, LeBron James’ son, has been the big story at the league’s draft combine.

Usually, the NBA combine gets very little press and attention. But this year, plenty of focus has been placed on it, mostly because the son of one of the greatest players ever is a participant.

There have been some encouraging developments there as far as the younger James is concerned. His vertical leap was measured at a robust 40.5 inches, and he did well during shooting drills. However, concerns persist that the 19-year-old simply isn’t ready for the next level after a dismal freshman season at the University of Southern California.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said that people he has spoken to feel he simply isn’t an NBA-ready prospect right now.

“Everybody that I’ve spoken to says he’s not ready for the NBA… [They say] he should stay in college… They say the younger brother Bryce has more potential.” Stephen A. Smith on Bronny James 👀 (via @ESPNNBA / YT)pic.twitter.com/juG9pSTWBF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 15, 2024

The younger James averaged just 4.8 points on 36.6% overall shooting and 26.7% from 3-point range, and he didn’t get a ton of playing time on a struggling Trojans squad.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire