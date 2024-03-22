Source: 49ers attend Terrell Owens' son Terique's pro day workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Missouri State wide receiver Terique Owens measured up to his Hall of Fame father during his pro day on Friday.

Owens, the son of Terrell Owens, got the attention of the more than 20 NFL scouts in attendance with a strong time of 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

In comparison, Terrell Owens ran the 40 in 4.63 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine in 1996. The 49ers picked Owens in the third round of the draft with the No. 89 overall selection.

Terique Owens did not receive an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, but he took part in a pro day at the University of Missouri that included many prospects from smaller schools. The 49ers had two scouts in attendance, according to the source.

Terique Owens measured at 6-foot-1 7/8, 200 pounds. His dad was 6-2 7/8, 213 pounds when he was entering the NFL.

The younger Owens posted a vertical leap of 38.5 inches and a broad jump of 10-4. Terrell Owens’ vertical was 33 inches with a broad jump of 10 feet during his pre-draft workout.

Terique Owens played college football at Contra Costa College and Florida Atlantic before moving on to Missouri State. He caught 28 passes for 528 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games in his final season of college football.

His dad played the first eight seasons of his career with the 49ers. Terrell Owens ranks third all time with 15,934 receiving yards and 153 receiving touchdowns. He was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

