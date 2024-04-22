Sooners pick up On3 prediction for underrated in-state offensive line prospect

The Oklahoma Sooners have made significant progress for the 2025 recruiting class. One area where the Sooners are thriving on the recruiting trail is along the offensive line. They hold commitments from Owen Hollenbeck and Ryan Fodje and have put themselves in strong standing with blue-chip prospects like Ty Haywood and Michael Fasusi.

The Sooners have also moved the needle for one of the more under-the-radar prospects in the 2025 class, Antoni Ogumoro. After spending time with the Sooners at the Oklahoma spring game, Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop and On3 issued an On3 prediction favoring the Sooners.

Ogumoro is considered a three-star prospect by Rivals and On3 but has the potential to end up much higher in the 2025 recruiting rankings. On3 considers Ogumoro the No. 10 player in the state of Oklahoma and a top 25 interior offensive line prospect in the country.

The Elgin, Okla. product hasn’t been playing offensive line for very long, but he has all the tools to be a fantastic offensive lineman at the collegiate level.

Here’s what I had to say about Antoni Ogumoro back in March.

Omugoro is a legit athlete with the quickness and agility to be a star at the collegiate level. He moves well for someone 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds. A basketball player as well for Elgin, he’s also a physical offensive lineman at the point of attack.

Ogumoro shouldn’t be able to move the way he does at his size, but he’s fluid, athletic, and displays good footwork. His skills on the basketball court have translated better to the offensive line than they did to the defensive front, where he started out as a football player.

Don’t let the ranking or star status fool you. Ogumoro is a player. By the end of the cycle, he should be in blue-chip territory.

Ogumoro has set a commitment date for May 21, 2024. He holds offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Kansas State, UNC, TCU, Virginia Tech, Duke, Cincinnati, and Iowa State.

