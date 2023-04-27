Sooners land fourth transfer of offseason in guard Utah Valley’s Le’Tre Darthard

Oklahoma’s attempt to bounce back from a tumultuous season is firmly underway. The last few weeks have been busy among the Oklahoma basketball office reconfiguring a roster that lost eight bodies to either the transfer portal, graduation, or, professional basketball opportunities.

The project has gone well as Oklahoma has brought in multiple transfers already. All of the incoming Sooners have been productive players at their previous spots.

That trend continued on Thursday as the Sooners earned a commitment from Le’Tre Darthard.

Darthard is a 6-foot-4 guard from Utah Valley University, where he played three seasons. He started all 37 games for the Wolverines this season.

In 2022-2023, he averaged a career-high 13.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game on 42.5 percent shooting. He was an All-WAC first-team selection and all-defensive team member as well.

Darthard’s offensive efficiency (117) and defensive efficiency (97) numbers rank among the best in the nation. The sport of basketball has morphed so that teams with a surplus of efficient two-way players have an infinitely higher ceiling than a team that doesn’t.

Darthard won’t dominate the ball. He has a strong ability to score off the ball will be a huge boost. He’ll fit well with Siena transfer Javian McCollum who is likely to take the reigns as the primary ball handler and playmaker in half-court sets.

Darthard shot 36 percent from beyond the three-point line, which is more than serviceable and helps alleviate one of Oklahoma’s biggest offensive weaknesses last year.

The Sooners continue to add up productive and experienced guard depth via the portal, as this commitment marks the third guard transfer of the offseason. Oklahoma also added Pitt center John Hugley a few weeks back.

Story continues

More Basketball!

Oregon transfer guard Rivaldo Soares commits to the Oklahoma Sooners Oklahoma Sooners add Pitt transfer forward John Hugley Sooners land commitment from Siena transfer Javian McCollum Social Media Reacts: Austin Reaves pours in 23 points, Lakers upset Grizzlies to start NBA playoffs Meeting at the Crossroads: Oklahoma hoops offseason critical ahead of pivotal 2023-2024

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire