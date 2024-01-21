Soon-to-be free agents for Cardinals fans to know from Texans-Ravens

The Arizona Cardinals are not in the playoffs so their fans can watch the postseason for different reasons. One is to watch players on playoff teams who are scheduled to be free agents in March.

The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans played in the first playoff game of the division round.

Here are some impending free agents from both teams to know.

Ravens DT Justin Madubuike

Madubuike will get paid from someone this offseason. He is coming off a 13-sack season. He is one of the best at a position of huge need for the Cardinals.

Ravens G John Simpson

Simpson is the Ravens’ starting left guard and started all 17 games this season. The Cardinals need a starting left guard.

Texans EDGE Derek Barnett

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) on a fourth down during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas., Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

Barnett played in six games for the Texans and had 2.5 sacks. He is still relatively young at 27 years old and, while he has never panned out as a great pass rusher, he is still better than what the Cardinals had this season for the most part. He played for Jonathan Gannon in Philadelphia, which may help or hurt him. Who knows?

Texans DT Teair Tart

Tart played for Houston and Tennessee, meaning GM Monti Ossenfort likely knows a lot about him.

He had 24 tackles and a sack in 13 games between the two teams (nine starts).

But since the Cardinals simply need players on the defensive line, he would be an upgrade, probably.

Texans EDGE Jonathan Greenard

Greenard had 12.5 sacks this season. He will get paid for sure. He also added 15 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hits.

Texans WR Noah Brown

Brown is 6-2, 215 and is 28 years old.

He had only 33 receptions for 567 yards but, when his number was called, he was good.

He had games of eight catches for 82 yards and a touchdown, seven catches for 172 yards and a game with six catches for 153 yards and a touchdown.

