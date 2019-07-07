Blue Jackets, Avalanche players arrested on misdemeanor assault over $2,300 bar tab

Blue Jackets forward Sonny Milano was one of two NHL players arrested for misdemeanor assault on Sunday morning. (AP)

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sonny Milano and Colorado Avalanche left wing A.J. Greer were arrested early Sunday morning on misdemeanor assault charges.

Police sources told the New York Post that the two players had been out at a Manhattan night club when an alleged dispute over a bar tab led them to beat up a third man.

According to the report, Milano and Greer were promised table service for $1,200 at 1 Oak, but the tab came back to them at $2,300. Angered, the duo reportedly fought the man who promised them a lower tab and left him with injuries to his neck, bicep, jaw and ribs.

Both players were released from the Sixth Precinct station house in the morning and will appear in court in September. While they refused to comment, Milano's father insisted that the scuffle was not over money but rather the third man refusing to leave the players' apartment.

Milano, 22, completed his fourth NHL season with just one goal in eight games for the Columbus. The Blue Jackets released a statement about him hours after his arrest.

The Avalanche, who are also withholding comments pending the investigation, played Greer in 15 games last season. Greer, 23, is a self-proclaimed enforcer with 47 minutes of penalties in 37 career games.

Although it’s clearly never a good time to be arrested, the timing for Milano and Greer is particularly bad. Both players are restricted free agents, and this could both scare off potential suitors and lessen their bargaining power against their current teams.

