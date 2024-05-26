Softball regional finals: Denton Guyer’s offensive onslaught overwhelms Keller, more

It was a back and forth series ahead of game three, but Saturday wasn’t Keller softball’s day.

Denton Guyer was dominant from start to finish and secured an 8-0 regional final victory at Coppell High School to advance to the UIL state tournament for the second consecutive season. Guyer head coach Keith Medford said his team fought through the haters and naysayers to get back to grandest stage in high school softball.

“It’s unbelievable,” Guyer head coach Keith Medford said. “It’s something that you dream of – going back to back to Austin. It’s very hard to do. Not many people get to do it.”

Guyer’s Jenna Osborne (2) congratulates pitcher Finley Montgomery (20) as Montgomery leaves the field after the sixth inning during the Conference 6A Region 1 Regional Finals at Coppell Softball Field in Coppell, Texas, Saturday May 25, 2024.

Starting pitcher Finley Montgomery, a sophomore, threw a complete game shutout to power the Wildcats to victory.

“She is a competitor,” Medford said. “Just a flat out competitor. Even if she doesn’t have her best stuff, she knows that she can get balls put in play with our awesome defense.”

Guyer pitcher Finley Montgomery (20) throws the final ball of the game during the Conference 6A Region 1 Regional Finals at Coppell Softball Field in Coppell, Texas, Saturday May 25, 2024.

As a team, Guyer tallied 11 hits and put pressure on Keller’s defense, striking out only three times.

“They attacked early,” Medford said. “We felt like we squared some balls up Thursday and they just didn’t fall, which happens in this game. And they were just motivated today. And their work today in our BP was a very focused effort. Just super proud of them and I can’t say it enough.”

The Wildcat offense was hot from the start with the top of the order, Kaylynn Jones and Lauryn Jones, setting the tone. The duo combined for six hits in eight at bats, providing a consistent spark for Guyer.

At the top of the sixth it was a somber dugout for Keller during the Conference 6A Region 1 Regional Finals at Coppell Softball Field in Coppell, Texas, Saturday May 25, 2024.

Keller’s defense started strong with a double play that prevented a few runs in the first inning. Second baseman Lauren Kavanaugh fully extended on a diving play and, after securing an out at first, Carley Genzer fired home to complete the double play.

But after that moment, the Indian defense was overwhelmed with Guyer’s aggressive base running and offensive prowess. Guyer, on two separate occasions, tempted Keller into chasing runners down while sending another runner home for an easy score.

“If it presents itself, we don’t shy away from it,” Medford said. “We’ve worked all offseason on these things. We’re fortunate enough to have some speed.”

Keller first baseman Carley Genzer (15) runs down Guyer right fielder Lauryn Jones (3) during the Conference 6A Region 1 Regional Finals at Coppell Softball Field in Coppell, Texas, Saturday May 25, 2024.

Keller starting pitcher Sadie Beck had a rough first inning. After that two run frame, however, Beck settled down and executed pitches well. Guyer’s offense continued to bring the firepower, though, and Keller’s defensive struggles made things difficult.

Keller’s offense was stymied by Montgomery, tallying two hits the entire game. Montgomery struck out the side in the fifth inning en route to five in the game. She credited her defense for making plays.

“I’m just emotional because of the seniors on this field – they mean the world to me,” Montgomery said. “They brought me in with open arms and I really want to do it for them.”

Keller head coach Chad Cribbs talks with his pitcher Sadie Beck (7) between innings during the Conference 6A Region 1 Regional Finals at Coppell Softball Field in Coppell, Texas, Saturday May 25, 2024.

Beck, in the last at bat of her senior season, tallied Keller’s second base hit. Ahead of that, she snagged a comebacker line drive in her final pitch with Keller.

She ended a high school career that Keller head coach Chad Cribbs described as “phenomenal.” She will play at the next level with Tarleton.

Keller pitcher Sadie Beck (7) works in he second inning during the Conference 6A Region 1 Regional Finals at Coppell Softball Field in Coppell, Texas, Saturday May 25, 2024.

“I feel fortunate that I got to be here with her,” Cribbs said. “I was here the whole time. The kid is a competitor. She battles. 500 strikeouts. I couldn’t ask for more. I love her to death. And she is going to be great in college. A coach is so lucky to have someone like that. She respects the game, works hard and holds herself accountable.”

Following the game, Cribbs and his staff spoke with Keller players as they shed tears over the end of a memorable season. The main message was that the final results don’t change the love Cribbs has for the players.

“It doesn’t matter if you get playing time. We love you,” Cribbs said. “Whether you had a good game or a bad game, we love you. As long as they know that, we’re in a good place.”

Keller head coach Chad Cribbs talks to the team as they came off the field in the sixth during the Conference 6A Region 1 Regional Finals at Coppell Softball Field in Coppell, Texas, Saturday May 25, 2024.

Cribbs is a first year head coach that was promoted and has spent the last few years as an assistant. He gave all the credit to his players for powering the team to the regional finals.

“These girls are amazing. They overcame all the mistakes I made,” Cribbs said. “They got us to the fifth round. We had great senior and junior leadership. ... They stepped up in so many ways. And I love them to death.”