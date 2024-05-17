Softball notebook: Lincolnview, Patrick Henry advance to district title

May 17—ELIDA — Through five innings, Lincolnview recorded just two base hits off Columbus Grove pitcher Abby Stechschulte.

However, Lincolnview finally got the bats going as it scored eight runs in the sixth, including a 3-run home run by Allie Miller, to pull away for an 11-1 run-rule victory over Columbus Grove in a Division IV district semifinal softball game on Monday at Dorothy Edwards Field.

With the win, Lincolnview (22-4) advanced to Friday's district championship game against Patrick Henry (11-12) at Elida with first pitch set for 5 p.m.

In Monday's second district semifinal game at Elida, Patrick Henry (11-12) pulled away from Miller City (8-9) for a 10-6 victory.

Allie Miller came to the plate in the sixth with two outs and two runners on base for Lincolnview. The junior second baseman lined a shot over the left-field fence to put the game away for the Lancers.

"I was looking to hit because of the two runners in scoring position. I knew I had to get them in," Miller said. "We struggled there for a little bit, but everyone knew it was going to be our time to shine."

Miller led the Lancers at the plate, going 2 for 4 with five RBI.

Lincolnview had just five hits on the night. However, each hit made an impact for the Lancers.

"We had one hit through three, four innings," Lincolnview coach Eric Schwab said. "She (Stechschulte) kept us off balance. We tried to muster a couple of things here and there. We had a couple of runners on second and third but couldn't get the big hit when we needed it."

Stechschulte worked 5 1/3 innings before being lifted. The senior right-hander scattered three hits and was tabbed for six runs. She struck out three and walked 10 batters on a total of 115 pitches.

Dakota Dunn came in from her right-field position to take over the pitching duties in the sixth for Columbus Grove (11-8).

Taylor Post pitched all six innings for Lincolnview. The senior right-hander scattered four hits, struck out seven and walked three. Post threw 81 pitches.

Miller City bows out

ELIDA — It was a 1-1 game through three innings, and then Patrick Henry's bats came alive.

Patrick Henry scored five runs in the fourth to pull out to a 6-1 lead and held off Miller City to record the four-run victory at Dorothy Edwards Field on Monday.

Patrick Henry will face Lincolnview on Friday for a Division IV district title.

Patrick Henry pounded nine hits off Miller City pitching on Monday.

Isabel Reyna got the starting nod for Miller City. Reyna worked 3 2/3 innings before being lifted for Karlee Gilgenbach in the fourth.

Reyna was tabbed for six runs on six hits. She struck out four and walked five on 90 pitches.

After getting down 6-1 through four innings, Miller City battled back and knotted the game at 6-6 in the top of the fifth.

However, Patrick Henry responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and then added one more run in the sixth to reach the final score.

For the game, Miller City had four hits. Morgan Verhoff was 2 for 3 and scored two runs for Miller City.

"I'm proud at the way we battled back and made it a game again after that (6-1 deficit)," Miller City coach Beau Pester said. "At the end of the day, we have to hit, too. We definitely could have done a few things better tonight, but I'm not going to take anything away from Patrick Henry. They went out and they earned it."

SOFTBALL RESULTS AND SCHEDULE

Tuesday

Lincolnview 3, Ada 1

Wednesday

Lima Senior 15, Waite 6

Thursday

Division II District Semifinal

Bryan 3, Defiance 2

Division III District Semifinal

Parkway 9, Van Buren 8

Coldwater 10, Fort Recovery 6

Division IV District Final

Minster 7, New Bremen 1

Toledo City League Championship

Start 24, Lima Senior 0

Friday

Games ended after The Lima News deadline. Find scores, game stories, photos and more on LimaScores.com.

Division IV District Final

Lincolnview vs Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.

BASEBALL RESULTS AND SCHEDULE

Tuesday

Division IV Sectional Semifinals

Fort Jennings 4, Delphos Jefferson 2

Miller City 12, Holgate 2

Delphos St. John's 8, Continental 3

Ottoville 10, Kalida 5

Wednesday

Division I Sectional Semifinal

Anthony Wayne 10, Lima Senior 0

Division II Sectional Semifinal

St. Marys 4, Shawnee 1

Division III Sectional Semifinal

Bluffton 5, Carey 0

Allen East 2, Columbus Grove 1

Van Buren 2, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Elmwood 5, Spencerville 3

Division IV Sectional Semifinal

Perry 3, New Knoxville 0

LCC 5, Temple Christian 1

Parkway 10, New Bremen 1

Pandora-Gilboa 3, Ada 1

Arlington 8, Cory-Rawson 0

Thursday

Division II Sectional Semifinal

Bath 3, Elida 2

Lexington 7, Kenton 3

Division III Sectional Final

Versailles 5, Milton-Union 0

Division IV Sectional Final

Minster 14, Perry 0

Marion Local 8, LCC 2

Lincolnview 5, Ottoville 1

Delphos St. John's 3, Ayersville 0

Patrick Henry 5, Fort Jennings 1

McComb 13, Upper Scioto Valley 3

Parkway 7, St. Henry 5

Fort Recovery 2, Crestview 1

Hardin Northern 5, Pandora-Gilboa 1

Friday

Games ended after The Lima News deadline. Find scores, game stories, photos and more on LimaScores.com.

Division II Sectional Final

Bath at Clear Fork, 5 p.m.

Lexington at Wapakoneta, 5 p.m.

St. Marys at Celina, 5 p.m.

Van Wert at Bryan, 5 p.m.

Fostoria at Defiance, 5 p.m.

Division III Sectional Final

Allen East at Eastwood, 5 p.m.

Bluffton at Coldwater, 5 p.m.