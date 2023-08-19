Social Media reacts to RB Bijan Robinson’s early preseason action

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is NFL-ready. It comes as no surprise to Texas faithful but it doesn’t make Robinson’s performances any less entertaining. Visualizing Bijan in an NFL uniform is making burnt orange supporters proud.

The former Texas Longhorns running back and No. 8 overall pick in this offseason’s NFL draft made waves in his appearance against the Cincinnati Bengals. The day saw him make defenders miss running between the tackles. It also featured Robinson as a receiver where the Falcons could give him a high volume of touches.

As you might expect, social media took notice of his strong showing and highlight reel. Here’s a look at some of the best reactions from Robinson’s abbreviated performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Human highlight reel

Bijan Robinson was a human HIGHLIGHT REEL in his first preseason game 😳 Robinson ended the night with 4 carries for 20 yards and a reception for 6 yards. And he did all in just one drive. Robinson is still currently listed as the Falcons RB3 on their most recent depth chart.… pic.twitter.com/bpL4mT5dR9 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 19, 2023

2023 rushing king?

After Bijan Robinson's preseason debut, Daniel Jeremiah has high hopes for the former Longhorn "If Bijan Robinson leads the entire league in rushing this year I will not surprised"#HookEm | #Texas 📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/5lWzDcLtBh — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) August 19, 2023

Starting with a bang

The first NFL carry for Falcons’ rookie RB Bijan Robinson: pic.twitter.com/T0rJMff4JN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2023

One handed snag

BIJAN ROBINSON IS LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/lKgfDpnnpG — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) August 18, 2023

First drive

Every rush and reception from Bijan Robinson's first drive! pic.twitter.com/ATJjDSCsvE — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) August 19, 2023

It almost never happened

3 years ago Bijan Robinson almost got paralyzed on the field Today he plays in his first NFL game pic.twitter.com/ONvrSPTB5g — ً. (@InBijanWeTrust) August 18, 2023

No. 1 before Texas, No. 1 after

Bijan Robinson's first NFL carry is a good one 👀 The No. 1 ranked RB in the Class of 2020 looks like he's going to be a problem in the NFL.pic.twitter.com/m3q37U8kud — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 18, 2023

It was the upperclassmen's turn

T Herman. “God only makes 1 Bijan Robinson a year” Well, if that’s the case. Texas fans want to know how come you didn’t give him the ball? 😂😂 — Nick Ⓜ️ (@NickM516) August 19, 2023

Falcons fans approve

Bijan Robinson was stellar last night. In limited action he had: 5 ypc including a nasty cutback on his first ever run that he nearly took the house. 1 catch 6 yards. This catch was a thing of beauty where he snags a catch with his left hand. pic.twitter.com/OSrTjWnyn2 — 𝙁𝙖𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙚 (@ATLFalconsMuse) August 19, 2023

Bijan was "electric"

Bijan doin his thing …https://t.co/ewrGZJhjml — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) August 19, 2023

Still humble

Bijan Robinson was surprised to hear where he's drafted in fantasy football He shouldn't be. My 1.01 pic.twitter.com/3p5Fb7cOPe — Mason Dodd (@MasonDoddFFN) August 18, 2023

It's his time

Fantasy football

Bijan Robinson should be a top ____ pick in fantasy football drafts 🤔#SleeperFantasy | #SleeperApp pic.twitter.com/akLsrTKnwR — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 19, 2023

Atlanta was fortunate to draft him

Bijan Robinson aka The Prince That Was Promised pic.twitter.com/Qtuki7YXTc — PlayerProfiler (@rotounderworld) August 19, 2023

Breaking first contact

Don’t let Bijan Robinson’s nasty run last night distract you from the fact that he also made this one-handed catch look easy. (Great block from fellow rookie Matthew Bergeron at LG too.) The first-round pick out of Texas seems to break first contact on every touch. pic.twitter.com/fAzqco26GR — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) August 19, 2023

Is that good?

Bijan Robinson Comparisons Ive Heard So Far : Marshall Faulk

Ladainian Tomlinson

Saquon Barkley

Christian Mccaffrey

Walter Payton

Now Edgerrin James Do you hear them names?! https://t.co/hxziKWlcix — ATLVSEVERYBODY (@ATLVsTheWorld) August 19, 2023

He's bigger than the moment

Bijan Robinson’s first carry as a Falcon reminded everyone why he’s highly thought of. What he did thereafter only added to it. "He handled it really well," coach Arthur Smith said. "It certainly didn't look too big for him." Full recap of Bijan’s debut:https://t.co/z5TgLf3FvY — Daniel Flick (@ByDanielFlick) August 19, 2023

No hype is too big

Bijan Robinson's Falcons debut confirms he's the smartest bet for Offensive Rookie of the Year https://t.co/CaHb6tAkLe pic.twitter.com/3MAnvy9QQi — For The Win (@ForTheWin) August 19, 2023

An interesting comparison

Having a blast

Falcons No. 8 2023 Draft pick Bijan Robinson is already having a blast in Atlanta ❤🖤pic.twitter.com/VMvUUmex7W — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) August 19, 2023

Greatness embodied

Bijan Robinson is just greatness embodied at the RB position. Hard to remember the last time a prospect had the combined vision, balance, strength, flexibility, agility, explosiveness, and Planck-time reaction speed he has. pic.twitter.com/fPoPjWVeVq — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) August 19, 2023

Sky is the limit

Atlanta Falcons Bijan Robinson ended the night with 4 carries for 20 yards and a reception for 6 yards. Robinson only played one drive. The sky in the limit for this young man! pic.twitter.com/BoYhMHrKIS — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire