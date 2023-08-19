Social Media reacts to RB Bijan Robinson’s early preseason action

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is NFL-ready. It comes as no surprise to Texas faithful but it doesn’t make Robinson’s performances any less entertaining. Visualizing Bijan in an NFL uniform is making burnt orange supporters proud.

The former Texas Longhorns running back and No. 8 overall pick in this offseason’s NFL draft made waves in his appearance against the Cincinnati Bengals. The day saw him make defenders miss running between the tackles. It also featured Robinson as a receiver where the Falcons could give him a high volume of touches.

As you might expect, social media took notice of his strong showing and highlight reel. Here’s a look at some of the best reactions from Robinson’s abbreviated performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Human highlight reel

2023 rushing king?

Starting with a bang

One handed snag

First drive

It almost never happened

No. 1 before Texas, No. 1 after

It was the upperclassmen's turn

Falcons fans approve

Bijan was "electric"

Still humble

It's his time

Fantasy football

Atlanta was fortunate to draft him

Breaking first contact

Is that good?

He's bigger than the moment

No hype is too big

An interesting comparison

Having a blast

Greatness embodied

Sky is the limit

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire