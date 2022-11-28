Social media reacts to Oklahoma’s 51-48 loss to Texas Tech
The Oklahoma Sooners couldn’t find a week in Big 12 play where the offense and the defense came together simultaneously. In their loss to Texas Tech, it was the defense reverting to the team that gave up 40 points in four straight games to start Big 12 play.
The defense came out hot against the Red Raiders, not really allowing much of anything the first quarter. But once the clock flipped to the second, it was a totally different ball game.
Over the remainder of the game, the Sooners were outscored 51-34 as the defense couldn’t get much of a pass rush going and the coverage struggled to contain Texas Tech wide receivers.
It was a frustrating yet fitting end to the Sooners’ 2022 season. Sure, they have the bowl game to play, but that performance won’t do much to assuage any concerns about this team heading into 2023.
Brent Venables and his staff have a lot of work to do to try to improve the worst defense in the Big 12. Here’s a look back at how social media reacted to the Sooners loss.
The way a lot of folks are feeling
Pretty unbelievable, and inexcusable, for the Oklahoma Sooners to finish a season 6-6.
I don’t care what the circumstances are. #Sooners
— Ross Lovelace🎄 (@Rosslovelace) November 27, 2022
Given the field goal controversy, makes you go "hmm?"
The Big 12 Championship Game featured the Oklahoma Sooners or Texas Longhorns every year from 1998-2020.
Then the Sooners and Longhorns announced they were moving to the SEC.
The Big 12 Championship Game has featured neither team since the announcement.#Big12Championship
— Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) November 27, 2022
Gotta have faith
6-6 Definitely isn't Oklahoma Football🏈 I understand the fans anger😠 I Even understand fans calling for coaches jobs. But I still have faith in the future of OU football & Coach Venables💯 Last 3 losses have been by 3 points. A 1st year Head Coach learning how to win💯 Boomer🏈
— Sooners HQ (@TheSabatore) November 27, 2022
So, if not talent, then development?
Oklahoma had 51 blue chip (four and five ⭐️) players on the roster this year. The Sooners lost to…
TCU (17)
Baylor (14)
WVU (9)
Texas Tech (7)
K-State (3)
The “talent level” or “bare cupboard” excuses don’t fly.
— The Main Line Podcast (@TheMainLinePod) November 27, 2022
A microcosm of Oklahoma's season
The kick was blocked, but Oklahoma called timeout. The second kick is GOOD. We're headed to overtime.
— OUInsider (@OU247) November 27, 2022
Rough day for the defense
Tech just doing whatever it wants on offense. Another tech TD. They’re going hurry up and Oklahoma cannot do anything to stop it.
Sooners 38
Tech 45
Q4
— C&C Machine (@CCMachine) November 27, 2022
We'll see
Team next year will look completely different. Roughly 1/2 of the roster will be turned over https://t.co/T0ZjzkejxO
— BigHoney (@HoneyBoomer69) November 27, 2022
I mean...
Crazy that it took borderline referee point shaving and the worst OU team in 25 years for Texas Tech to beat Oklahoma in overtime
— Dad Turnipseed (@PFF_dril) November 27, 2022
Not sure how they called this no good
Interesting view of the Field goal that was called no good in Overtime. How is this not a reviewable play? #Sooners pic.twitter.com/voijzJvfb1
— Parker Abels (@parkerabels) November 27, 2022
How is it not a reviewable play?
Brent Venables said the refs told him Zach Schmits Field goal at the end was not reviewable. He went on to say “It looked pretty good to me.” #Sooners @OUNightlySports
— Parker Abels (@parkerabels) November 27, 2022
Brent Venables has a lot of work to do
Season long theme. Incredibly startling this group was so fragile. Can’t build a foundation of a program without discipline. https://t.co/BGFcfF8JQq
— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) November 27, 2022
Lots of questionable decision making last night
Who else is frustrated OU didn’t burn its TO after Dillon Gabriel went down in OT to buy that one extra play where they didn’t have to run Wildcat?
— Josh Helmer (@JoshOnREF) November 27, 2022
Blew it
In a long line of inexcusable losses, but this one near the top. Up 24-6 and couldn’t finish.
Sad and indefensible.
— Tyler McComas (@Tyler_McComas) November 27, 2022
Sad and funny at the same time
This is like the Walmart version of Bake and Pat.
— Luisa Anderson 🏈 (@LuisaRenae) November 27, 2022
Work in progress for Brent Venables
You think Clemson doesn’t miss Brent Venables? Clemson beat South Carolina 30-0 last year. Today they lost 31-30.
Our defense will be elite under Venables, it will just take some time to get there. Trust!
— 𝙹𝙸𝙼𝙼𝚈 𝙶𝚁𝙴𝙴𝙽𝙱𝙴𝙰𝙽𝚂 (@soonersonly) November 26, 2022
Theo Wease had himself a night
Up top 10 !! @_TheoWeaseJr
— Delarrin Turner-Yell (@dtturner11) November 27, 2022
Jeff Lebby wasn't the entire problem
Oklahoma Sooners get almost 700 yards, score 48 points and lose.
Sooners fans: Fire Lebby ! pic.twitter.com/edzn3agzLo
— THE BOOTS (@LeaveTheBootsOn) November 27, 2022
Parker is all of us
I don’t know anymore man
— Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) November 27, 2022
Officiating was questionable
There's no world where that isn't pass interference against Tech.
— Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) November 27, 2022
Yeah, he ain't the problem
Can we stop making the guy who almost put up 700 yards of offense the scape goat and put the focus on where it needs to be and should’ve been all season?
— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) November 27, 2022
So did the rest of us
I thought it was good?
— Joey Helmer (@joeyhelmer247) November 27, 2022
S
Have a hard time rebounding from loss of momentum
Its amazing how fragile this #Sooners team is. Its like the second the other team has any success it’s a complete and utter collapse. What a ridiculous performance this has been. Smdh
— Sam Mayes (@AllmericanMayes) November 27, 2022
Got to figure out a way to win close games
The #Sooners last three losses (Baylor, 38-35; West Virginia 23-20; Texas Tech, 51-48) have come by three-point deficits.
Is OU really that close to being decent again? Or just further away from making the turn back to relevancy in the college football world?
— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) November 27, 2022
What a world
6 win Sooner fans are livid. 8 win UT fans are happy. 5 win Texas A&M fans are rushing the field
— BigHoney (@HoneyBoomer69) November 27, 2022
That's one thought
Remember after three games when all the national commentators had the Oklahoma Sooners as a playoff team? They finished reg season 6-6. Brent Venables' defense shockingly couldn't stop anybody. No pass rush. Couldn't stop pass or run. Stinkin' Lincoln left the cupboard bare.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 27, 2022
How?
Sooner magic pic.twitter.com/hAXIldholj
— Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) November 27, 2022
