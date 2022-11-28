Social media reacts to Oklahoma’s 51-48 loss to Texas Tech

John Williams
·6 min read

The Oklahoma Sooners couldn’t find a week in Big 12 play where the offense and the defense came together simultaneously. In their loss to Texas Tech, it was the defense reverting to the team that gave up 40 points in four straight games to start Big 12 play.

The defense came out hot against the Red Raiders, not really allowing much of anything the first quarter. But once the clock flipped to the second, it was a totally different ball game.

Over the remainder of the game, the Sooners were outscored 51-34 as the defense couldn’t get much of a pass rush going and the coverage struggled to contain Texas Tech wide receivers.

It was a frustrating yet fitting end to the Sooners’ 2022 season. Sure, they have the bowl game to play, but that performance won’t do much to assuage any concerns about this team heading into 2023.

Brent Venables and his staff have a lot of work to do to try to improve the worst defense in the Big 12. Here’s a look back at how social media reacted to the Sooners loss.

The way a lot of folks are feeling

Given the field goal controversy, makes you go "hmm?"

Gotta have faith

So, if not talent, then development?

A microcosm of Oklahoma's season

Rough day for the defense

We'll see

I mean...

Not sure how they called this no good

How is it not a reviewable play?

Brent Venables has a lot of work to do

Lots of questionable decision making last night

Blew it

Sad and funny at the same time

Work in progress for Brent Venables

Theo Wease had himself a night

Jeff Lebby wasn't the entire problem

 

Parker is all of us

Officiating was questionable

Yeah, he ain't the problem

So did the rest of us

S

Have a hard time rebounding from loss of momentum

Got to figure out a way to win close games

What a world

That's one thought

How?

[listicle id=76268]

[listicle id=76260]

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire

Recommended Stories