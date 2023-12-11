Social media reacts as Michigan hands Iowa basketball third straight ugly loss

Things aren’t going well in Iowa City. I’d like to apologize for saying that this team would be fun this year. I have been deceived.

They are anything but fun right now with three extremely bad losses in a row. The latest is a 90-80 setback inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Michigan (5-5).

You’re not going to win very often when you only shoot 4-of-18 from 3-point land. Shooting problems are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of everything that’s currently wrong with this Hawkeyes (5-5) team, though.

They play sloppily and they play without an identity. I’m glad that Ben Krikke is doing his thing with 24 more points tonight, because at least this season is good for something. Sure, Iowa made it interesting at the end, but it was far too little, too late. Please, give us something before the last two minutes.

There are some players to possibly be excited about moving forward for the Hawkeyes, but they aren’t ready yet. The seniors currently on the floor aren’t either.

Let’s laugh at some social media reactions and get ready for the next time Caitlin Clark takes the court.

Great!

We're 34 seconds in at Carver, and the officials are in a quandary. — Mike Hlas (@Hlas) December 10, 2023

Not great

Iowa shooting 37% from the floor and 1/7 from 3. Down 22-19 at the under-8 media TO in the first half. — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) December 10, 2023

One to watch

Ladji Dembele's game is still so unpolished but there continue to be impressive flashes of his potential. Nice vision to set up an Even Brauns dunk, who is also playing some important minutes. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) December 10, 2023

The jam

Denied

At least this game won't be THIS bad for Iowa

Yucky

Halftime: Michigan 35 Iowa 33. Krikke leads Iowa with 12 points. — Tom Kakert (@HawkeyeReport) December 10, 2023

Need Michael's Secret Stuff

Mood

Hard to say

Michigan is not good.. So how bad is Iowa really? — Ross (@RJHINDM) December 10, 2023

Classic Fran

Fran McCaffery gets a T after a charge called on Ladji Dembele. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) December 10, 2023

A cold one too

Gonna be a long winter on the men’s side. — Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) December 10, 2023

There it is

Fran McCaffery just got tossed. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) December 10, 2023

Fran McCaffery ejected, and many of the fans won't be far behind in leaving the arena if this game continues the way it's going. — Mike Hlas (@Hlas) December 10, 2023

It's not great

We need to have a serious conversation about Fran’s technical foul habits — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) December 10, 2023

What's the common denominator?

Third straight embarrassing game. The first two were on the road against good teams. Today they’re home against a not good team. — Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) December 10, 2023

A win would have been nice... but I guess this is something

Fran walked off the floor to an ovation from Carver. His wife gave him some applause, too. https://t.co/tZw7GJios9 — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) December 10, 2023

Can they hoop?

Tory Taylor and Jay Higgins are here. pic.twitter.com/bh9GyP4BYX — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) December 10, 2023

Welp...

Now Michigan's Tray Jackson gets T'd up. …and Sandfort misses both free throws. — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) December 10, 2023

Not good

Hawkeyes are 1-of-15 in 3-point attempts. Michigan leads 78-60, 3:52 to play. — John Bohnenkamp (@johnbohnenkamp) December 10, 2023

WOOHOOO

At least the over cashed. Yay… — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) December 10, 2023

D-FENSE!

Iowa has given up 54 points (and counting) in the second half. It always starts on the defensive end. — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) December 10, 2023

The final

FINAL: Iowa 80, Michigan 90. Three straight losses by double digits for the Hawkeyes. Iowa – 43.5% from field, 22.2% from three.

Ben Krikke – 24 pts, 8 reb

Tony Perkins – 16 pts, 4 stls

Tarris Reed – 19 pts, 3 blks Postgame to follow. — Dallas Jones (@DallasJonesy) December 10, 2023

