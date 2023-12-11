Advertisement

Social media reacts as Michigan hands Iowa basketball third straight ugly loss

Jacob Keppen
·4 min read
2

Things aren’t going well in Iowa City. I’d like to apologize for saying that this team would be fun this year. I have been deceived.

They are anything but fun right now with three extremely bad losses in a row. The latest is a 90-80 setback inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Michigan (5-5).

You’re not going to win very often when you only shoot 4-of-18 from 3-point land. Shooting problems are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of everything that’s currently wrong with this Hawkeyes (5-5) team, though.

They play sloppily and they play without an identity. I’m glad that Ben Krikke is doing his thing with 24 more points tonight, because at least this season is good for something. Sure, Iowa made it interesting at the end, but it was far too little, too late. Please, give us something before the last two minutes.

There are some players to possibly be excited about moving forward for the Hawkeyes, but they aren’t ready yet. The seniors currently on the floor aren’t either.

Let’s laugh at some social media reactions and get ready for the next time Caitlin Clark takes the court.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire