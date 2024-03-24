Advertisement

Social media reacts to Marquette basketball advancing to Sweet 16 afer March Madness win over Colorado

Christopher Kuhagen, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·1 min read

Too sweet!

Marquette basketball has advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since the 2013 season after hanging on to defeat Colorado, 81-77, in a heartstopping victory on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tyler Kolek had a game-high 21 points, while Kam Jones sparked a big first half and finished with 18. Chase Ross was huge off the bench and finished with 12 points. David Joplin hit two clutch free throws with 7.4 seconds to give Marquette the four-point advantage.

The second-seeded Golden Eagles will play upstart No. 11 NC State on Friday in Dallas.

Here are instant reactions from Marquette's win over Colorado.

