Social media reacts to Dylan Raiola’s spring game performance

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola made his Husker debut during the team’s spring game on Saturday afternoon. Raiola made the most of the opportunity, completing 16-of-22 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Following the game, head coach Matt Rhule was asked if the game summarized Raiola’s spring season.

“That’s a great question. I don’t know how to answer that, to be honest with you. I don’t get tongue-twisted very often. Dylan’s had a very good spring. The plays I liked – I was up doing the TV at one point – one where we kicked a field goal that we missed, you could see that he so badly wanted to throw the ball back across the middle of the field as he was scrambling and he didn’t. The one scramble probably ends in a sack, but he has two hands on the ball, he’s running. It’s going to be the little things with Dylan, not the big things. He’s got a great feel for the game, he’s got a big arm. He’s calm. It’s going to be the little things – protecting the football, taking three, managing the game. It just felt like he did a lot of those things. He hasn’t done all of them. He’s grown as the spring has gone on. He, like the rest of our players, had a chance today to just improve on what they did last week, and I thought, in a lot of ways, he did.

The Nebraska legacy recruit committed to the Georgia Bulldogs in May after initially committing to Ohio State. His father, Dominic Raiola, played at Nebraska from 1998 to 2000 and was a consensus All-American. He was also the first winner of the Rimington Trophy.

