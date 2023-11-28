Social media reactions to Florida’s two defensive coach firings

The Florida football program announced on Monday that two of its defensive coaches — secondary coach Corey Raymond and defensive line coach Sean Spencer — were relieved of their duties following the Gators’ third-straight losing season.

The twin firings represent the first major change to the staff since head coach Billy Napier took the reins.

Raymond was brought to Gainesville amidst much fanfare thanks to the steady stream of NFL defensive backs he coached while at LSU; that success did not follow him to Florida, however. Spencer oversaw a great deal of progress on the recruiting trail, but the team’s pass rush never lived up to expectations under a former NFL defensive line coach.

The news took current and future members of the roster by surprise. Take a look below at some of their responses to the two departures on Twitter.

Cam Jackson

Dawg that’s the last thing I wanted to hear tonight ain’t no way bro — Cam Jackson (@CamJackson72) November 28, 2023

Desmond Watson

Ain’t no way🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ — Desmond Waston (@desmond44271) November 28, 2023

Kelby Collins

Wild — Kelby Collins (@kelby_collins) November 28, 2023

Chris McClellan

Damn🤦🏾‍♂️ — Chris McClellan 7️⃣🦍 (@ChrisDMac10) November 28, 2023

Devin Moore

Damn — Devin Moore (@realdevinmoore3) November 28, 2023

Josiah Davis

Imma staying loyal I’m not decommitting !!!!! — Josiah davis ✞ ✞ (@JoToFy1) November 28, 2023

Xavier Filsaime

Man wth — Xavier Filsaime🇭🇹 (@XEF_19) November 28, 2023

Tawaski “TJ” Abrams

Crazy — Tawaski “TJ” Abrams 4⭐️WR (@TJAbrams) November 28, 2023

Louis Murphy Jr.

It’s how the cookie crumbles baby Gator. 😔. It’s why every game means something. You will learn it and see it at the next level. All you can do is give it your all every play. — Louis Murphy Jr (@murph918) November 28, 2023

