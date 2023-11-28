Social media reactions to Florida’s two defensive coach firings
The Florida football program announced on Monday that two of its defensive coaches — secondary coach Corey Raymond and defensive line coach Sean Spencer — were relieved of their duties following the Gators’ third-straight losing season.
The twin firings represent the first major change to the staff since head coach Billy Napier took the reins.
Raymond was brought to Gainesville amidst much fanfare thanks to the steady stream of NFL defensive backs he coached while at LSU; that success did not follow him to Florida, however. Spencer oversaw a great deal of progress on the recruiting trail, but the team’s pass rush never lived up to expectations under a former NFL defensive line coach.
The news took current and future members of the roster by surprise. Take a look below at some of their responses to the two departures on Twitter.
Cam Jackson
Dawg that’s the last thing I wanted to hear tonight ain’t no way bro
— Cam Jackson (@CamJackson72) November 28, 2023
Desmond Watson
Ain’t no way🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️
— Desmond Waston (@desmond44271) November 28, 2023
Kelby Collins
Wild
— Kelby Collins (@kelby_collins) November 28, 2023
Chris McClellan
Damn🤦🏾♂️
— Chris McClellan 7️⃣🦍 (@ChrisDMac10) November 28, 2023
Devin Moore
Damn
— Devin Moore (@realdevinmoore3) November 28, 2023
Josiah Davis
Imma staying loyal I’m not decommitting !!!!!
— Josiah davis ✞ ✞ (@JoToFy1) November 28, 2023
Xavier Filsaime
Man wth
— Xavier Filsaime🇭🇹 (@XEF_19) November 28, 2023
Tawaski “TJ” Abrams
Crazy
— Tawaski “TJ” Abrams 4⭐️WR (@TJAbrams) November 28, 2023
Louis Murphy Jr.
It’s how the cookie crumbles baby Gator. 😔. It’s why every game means something. You will learn it and see it at the next level. All you can do is give it your all every play.
— Louis Murphy Jr (@murph918) November 28, 2023
