Social media reactions to Florida’s two defensive coach firings

Adam Dubbin
·2 min read

The Florida football program announced on Monday that two of its defensive coaches — secondary coach Corey Raymond and defensive line coach Sean Spencer — were relieved of their duties following the Gators’ third-straight losing season.

The twin firings represent the first major change to the staff since head coach Billy Napier took the reins.

Raymond was brought to Gainesville amidst much fanfare thanks to the steady stream of NFL defensive backs he coached while at LSU; that success did not follow him to Florida, however. Spencer oversaw a great deal of progress on the recruiting trail, but the team’s pass rush never lived up to expectations under a former NFL defensive line coach.

The news took current and future members of the roster by surprise. Take a look below at some of their responses to the two departures on Twitter.

Cam Jackson

Desmond Watson

Kelby Collins

Chris McClellan

Devin Moore

Josiah Davis

Xavier Filsaime

Tawaski “TJ” Abrams

Louis Murphy Jr.

