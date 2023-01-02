Social buzz leading up to the Rose Bowl

Penn State will finish off its season today in Pasadena when the Nittany Lions take on Pac-12 champion Utah in the Rose Bowl. Both teams saw a limited amount of opt-outs and were able to retain plenty of key players for this game.

Utah will be in its second consecutive Rose Bowl this year, after losing 48-45 to Ohio State in 2022.

This will also be Sean Clifford’s last collegiate game as a Nittany Lion. The emotions are high and the sixth-year quarterback hopes to finish his Penn State career on a high note.

The Nittany Lions had plenty of young stars play this season, including running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen on offense. On defense, they had Kalen King and Abdul Carter.

We have spent all of the regular season taking a closer look at what people are saying about every Penn State game this season. So, what are they saying about the Rose Bowl? Let’s take a closer look.

James Franklin bringing the hype

The fans are ready

Penn State takes over LA 👀🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/2CZoyU4KGr — Penn State Football🌹 (@PennStateFball) January 2, 2023

Friday Night Lights

Enemy Territory

Unwavering belief. Ready for the Rose 🌹 pic.twitter.com/j4TUBXYqkG — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) January 2, 2023

Ute fans, you’re simply the best! We’re ready for The Granddaddy of Them All! 🌹#GoUtes | #RoseBowl pic.twitter.com/Tl2uLi8Kcf — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) January 2, 2023

The love and compassion on this team is amazing

Sean Clifford on the lack of opt-outs for Penn State: “I’m proud of it for sure. I think that it just shows the love and the compassion that this group has for one another.” pic.twitter.com/FMKm48ruHM — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 29, 2022

One last game for Sean Clifford and the rest of the seniors

Sean Clifford’s love for football began at the Rose Bowl. Now his collegiate career will end exactly there Clifford reflected on his football journey in our latest PFF exclusive⬇️https://t.co/V9NfabWvUF — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 28, 2022

One final game with the ⁦@PennStateFball⁩ seniors! Been covering this group since freshman year. Honored to call their final game at the ⁦@rosebowlgame⁩ ⁦@seancliff14⁩ PJ Mustipher and Ji’Ayir Brown pic.twitter.com/apD1XZFNZj — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) January 2, 2023

The calm before the storm

The best setting in football 😍🌹 field at the #RoseBowl looks amazing. Can’t wait for tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/VjiTccLy7J — McKenna Keil (@mckenna_keil) January 2, 2023

