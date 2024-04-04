SNY to air UConn women's basketball Post Game Show on Friday

NEW YORK, NY – SNY, the official television home of UConn women’s basketball, today announced a special live post-game show following this Friday’s highly anticipated Final Four game featuring the UConn Huskies and the Iowa Hawkeyes. The game is scheduled to tip-off on Friday, April 5 at 9:00 PM. SNY’s post-game show will air immediately following the game.

The 30-minute show will be hosted by SNY’s Gary Apple and SNY analyst and former UConn standout Kara Wolters. Contributing to the coverage, will be SNY’s Chelsea Sherrod and former beloved UConn Huskie, Meg Culmo. Sherrod and Culmo will both be on site at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The show will include post-game press conferences and exclusive interviews with Coach Geno Auriemma and players.

Iowa stands in the way of the Huskies, who are seeking their first national championship appearance since the 2022 season. If the Huskies continue their run, SNY will again air a special post-game show on Sunday, April 7 following the 3:00 PM National Championship game.

The post-game coverage on SNY will be accessible live via the SNY App. The SNY app is available for download on iOS, Android, tvIOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.