Snow in the forecast in Denver for Chiefs-Broncos on Sunday

The NFL may have its first snow game of the season on Sunday.

Denver is bracing for a significant snow storm beginning today and extending into tomorrow, possibly affecting Sunday's Chiefs-Broncos game.

The current forecast calls for 6-12 inches of snow in the Denver area this weekend. Although the worst of the storm is expected to be through Denver before Sunday's kickoff at 2:25 p.m. local time, there may be enough lingering snow to affect the game.

Chiefs-Broncos may also be the coldest NFL game so far this season, with a forecast high temperature of 28 degrees on Sunday in Denver.

Bad weather may help the Broncos slow down the Chiefs' offense, although the Chiefs remain seven-point favorites in Denver.