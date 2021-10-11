  • Oops!
Snap counts from Bengals’ Week 5 loss to Packers

Chris Roling
·1 min read
Cincinnati Bengals mainstays couldn’t fend off a loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers in Week 5.

Joe Burrow, despite going to the blue medical tent after a massive hit and going to a local hospital after the game, is one of six offensive players who played 100 percent of the snap counts.

Ja’Marr Chase played 91 percent of the snaps, scoring his 70-yard touchdown and nearly another big one, finishing with 159 yards. Banged-up Joe Mixon only got in on 28 percent of the snaps, but made one of those count with a wicked rushing score.

Defensively, it was Chidobe Awuzie with the highest percentage behind mainstays Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates. He played 89 percent of the snaps and had a great showing after coming back from an injury.

Trey Hendrickson was in on 80 percent of the snaps on his way to two sacks and another big performance.

