Before The Snap: Breaking down the College Football Playoff path for the top-6 teams

Iconic rock band The Who famously embarked on their final tour in 1982, but seven years later returned for a 25th anniversary tour in 1989. The band's bass player John Entwistle died at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas the day before the first show of a 2002 tour, but the band replaced him a couple weeks later with Pino Palladino to resume the tour. The Doobie Brothers also embarked on their Farewell Tour in 1982 and released a live Farewell Tour album in 1983, but that wasn't the end of the band's touring.