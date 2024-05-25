Smith statue unveiled at Ibrox

Rangers have unveiled a statue of legendary manager Walter Smith outside Ibrox before Saturday's Scottish Cup final.

Smith, who passed away in 2021, led Rangers to five Scottish Cups as well as 10 league titles and six League Cups.

"It is a poignant moment in the history of this great football club to unveil a statue of our legendary former manager Walter Smith," Rangers chairman John Bennett said.

"The outpouring of tributes which arrived from near and far following his passing two-and-a-half-years ago speaks to Walter’s stature as both a human being and custodian of our historic football club, and there is no Ranger more deserving in the modern era of being honoured in bronze.

“The work consolidates the significance of the great man and the place he occupies in the storied history of Rangers Football Club.”