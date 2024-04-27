Slot to Liverpool would be 'a huge move'

[BBC]

Dutch football writer Elko Born has been discussing Liverpool's "huge move" for Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, after the Reds agreed a compensation deal worth up to £9.4m with the Eredivisie club.

"Last year, Arne Slot came close to joining Tottenham, and people expected him to take that job," Born told the Euro Leagues podcast. "That didn't happen, but I don't think a lot of people saw Liverpool coming.

"It feels like a huge move for Slot. It is a very big club for him to manage, that is kind of beyond what people expected."

Born also gave some insight on Slot's managerial journey at Feyenoord: "After Erik ten Hag left Ajax, they were a shambles. Arne Slot joined Feyenoord from AZ Alkmaar and, looking back, Ajax would have wanted Slot to succeed Ten Hag.

"But they were dozing off, they were asleep. They didn't see that they had this very talented young manager right near them.

"Feyenoord took him and he turned things around because, even though - budget wise - Feyenoord are the third biggest club in the Netherlands, he made them champions in 2022-23. This season, they have still performed really well.

"To go from the Eredivisie to the Premier League, as a player and a manager, is a huge leap to make.

"So it remains to be seen what will happen there."

Lastly, the Dutch football writer commented on Slot's personality: "Arne Slot is a guy with a lot of charm. He is quite funny sometimes when you talk to him in press conferences.

"What is especially striking about him is that he's able to clearly explain his reasoning behind certain actions.

"Slot is usually able to really articulate his thoughts and he has a clear idea of what he wants his football to look like."