Slogging through 2020, the Astros reach for a postseason spot no one wants them to have

So on the final Monday of the regular season, 71-year-old Dusty Baker — Houston Astros manager, baseball warhorse — was trying to explain why George Springer, his best player, was not in the lineup for a game later that evening.

The Astros were in Seattle to play the only team with a real chance to catch them over the seven days ahead. That his club was in this position at all — four games in front of the third-place, American League West Mariners with seven to play — had less to do with the capabilities of the Astros than the kindness of a 16-team postseason format. Still the Astros, whose lead would soon shrink to three games and whose record would drop to 27-27, were going to qualify by little more than the tails of their shirts or not at all, because they’d been wrecked by injuries and off years and, as they will be judged in the ether, karma.

For a good team, a three-game lead with a week to play lives somewhere between dicey and a comfortable coast. For the Astros, they are just two weeks removed from a six-game losing streak and are playing their final seven games on the road, where they already had lost 18 of 25 games.

Springer, their leadoff hitter, had hit .304 with eight of his 13 home runs in September, the month we’re in, the month that ends — for the purpose of baseball’s regular season — on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Alex Bregman came off the injured list two weeks ago and has hit .133 since. Jose Altuve is batting .222, and .192 since Bregman’s return. Yuli Gurriel is batting .155 in September. Carlos Correa has hit one home run in a month.

All of which happens occasionally. Lineups go colder than a principal’s after-school glare.

But, as the Astros go, it’ll be viewed in its contextual place, where a few good hitters falling into simultaneous slumps would rank behind, oh, Justin Verlander’s blown elbow, Roberto Osuna’s elbow troubles, Yordan Alvarez’s knee surgeries, a bullpen largely remade with young men who’d never pitched above Single- or Double-A, a defense that ranks among the worst in the game, Gerrit Cole’s free agency and then whatever vibes remained from the cheating scandal that washed up on the franchise that had attended two World Series in the previous three seasons.

The bullpen crisis alone would have undone plenty. Pitchers who had never faced a batter in the big leagues have covered more than half of the Astros’ relief innings. Include Cy Sneed, whose prior major-league experience had been 21 ⅓ innings, Bryan Abreu, who’d thrown 8 ⅔ innings in 2019, and Brooks Raley, a 32-year-old who pitched the past five seasons in Korea, and you’re up to more than two-thirds of the relief innings. Baker, pitching coach Brent Strom and bullpen coach Josh Miller somehow turned this into something pretty presentable, or at least passable, meaning they’ve more than survived it.

Assuming the next week does not come wrapped in a collapse, the plan is to reassign at least one of Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier to the bullpen for the first round, which, as of today, would be a best-of-three series with the Oakland A’s, against whom the Astros are 3-7.

As you can probably tell by all this, these are not the 100-plus-win Astros of the past few years, the team Jeff Luhnow built and A.J. Hinch drove. They are rather the team undone by unchecked ambition and breathtaking arrogance, and after that ill-timed injuries and underperformance.

The Astros, then, had become wholly average in about every way, and it seemed a strain to even get there, which in a way is intended as a compliment to Baker and general manager James Click. In a tough season for everyone (and some of their issues were self-inflicted), the Astros, once and briefly royalty, were by Monday on the verge of being one of 16, and thankful for it.

