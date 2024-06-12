- Sky's Cardoso talks Coach Staley, Coach Weatherspoon, Angel ReeseChicago Sky forward Kamilla Cardoso talked with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams about playing for two legendary coaches, her teammate, Angel Reese, and her winning mentality.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/chicago-sky-cardoso-dawn-staley-weatherspoon-angel-reese/569035/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Sky's Cardoso talks Coach Staley, Coach Weatherspoon, Angel Reese</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em>2:18Now PlayingPaused
- Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever gameThe highly anticipated WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for June 1. Here's a look at how the rookies have compared so far this season and will No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her WNBA debut?<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/news/caitlin-clark-angel-reese-wnba-sky-fever-cardoso/1740206/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever game</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>1:17Now PlayingPaused
- 'A dream come true': Team USA's Cameron Brink on surprise, honor of making 3×3 rosterSparks rookie Cameron Brink goes one-on-one with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams to discuss being named to Team USA's 3x3 women's basketball squad that will be competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/paris-2024-summer-olympics/cameron-brink-talks-olympics-paris-2024-3x3-womens-basketball/567770/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">'A dream come true': Team USA's Cameron Brink on surprise, honor of making 3×3 roster</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>2:02Now PlayingPaused
- Lacob believes Valkyries can win WNBA title within five yearsGolden State Valkyries president Jess Smith and general manager Ohemaa Nyanin join Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole on "Dubs Talk" to discuss Joe Lacob's goal for the Valkyries to win a WNBA title within five years.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-state-warriors/joe-lacob-valkyries-interview/1741597/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Lacob believes Valkyries can win WNBA title within five years</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>1:22Now PlayingPaused
- USA Basketball announces women's roster for 2024 Olympic GamesUSA Basketball announced a 12-person roster in advance of Paris. The list is full of accolades, but missing the WNBA’s newest star.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/usa-basketball-womens-roster-2024-olympic/620417/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">USA Basketball announces women's roster for 2024 Olympic Games</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:46Now PlayingPaused
- Sandy Brondello, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones on the Liberty's win over previously undefeated SunPlaying without injured point guard Courtney Vandersloot and having to face the undefeated Connecticut Sun on the road, the Liberty used a big fourth quarter to hand the Sun their first loss of the season 82-75. Head coach Sandy Brondello says Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones led the way, combining for 46 points to help pull off the big win.11:59Now PlayingPaused
- Dan Hurley says no to Lakers, will stay at UConnUniversity of Connecticut men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley says he will remain with the Huskies.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/dan-hurley-uconn-lakers/620092/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Dan Hurley says no to Lakers, will stay at UConn</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>0:43Now PlayingPaused
- Jayson Tatum addresses fixation on his scoring ahead of Game 3While managing to average close to a triple double through the first two games of the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum still hears the critics who are focused on his scoring (averaging 17 points). Tatum responds to the focus on his shooting and how he is staying focused. <p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/jayson-tatum-addresses-fixation-on-his-scoring-ahead-of-game-3/620624/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Jayson Tatum addresses fixation on his scoring ahead of Game 3</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:33Now PlayingPaused
Sky's Cardoso talks Coach Staley, Coach Weatherspoon, Angel Reese
Chicago Sky forward Kamilla Cardoso talked with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams about playing for two legendary coaches, her teammate, Angel Reese, and her winning mentality.
Sky's Cardoso talks Coach Staley, Coach Weatherspoon, Angel Reese originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago