Skylar Diggins-Smith wins Emmy for broadcasting Phoenix Suns games

Former Notre Dame guard and South Bend native Skylar Diggins-Smith might have found her calling for when her playing career is over. The Phoenix Mercury star has achieved many things since entering the WNBA, and it opened up the opportunity to be a broadcaster for Phoenix Suns telecasts on Bally Sports Arizona. Now, she’s being rewarded with an Emmy for her work on those telecasts:

Skylar Diggins-Smith won an Emmy for her work as a broadcaster for the Phoenix Suns 🏆 #ThatsaW (via skylardigginssmith/IG) pic.twitter.com/88uEDW0Utp — espnW (@espnW) December 15, 2022

While this isn’t quite on the same scale as Kobe Bryant’s Oscar win, it still highlights just how talented Diggins-Smith is beyond the basketball court. She will be able to take just about any path she wants to whenever she retires, and this should only encourage her to see a future in broadcasting. Anyone who can intelligently analyze women’s basketball to audiences is needed more than ever at a time when the sport is growing in popularity, which should mean good news for her if she pursues it.

Congratulations, Skylar! Display that Emmy with pride.

