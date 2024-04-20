Skateboarding pros to compete in event at Viejas Arena

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Skateboarding in San Diego is all too common, but having some of the best in the business to do it in one location is rare.

Street League Skateboarding, a group founded by pro skateboarder Rob Dyrdek in 2010, will hold its 2024 SLS Championship Tour at Viejas Arena on Saturday. The skateboarding event will feature Olympic hopefuls and rising stars, according to organizers.

On the men’s side, attendees will be able to see SLS Super Crown World Champion and Olympic medal favorite Nyjah Huston, 2020 Tokyo Olympic Gold Medalist Yuto Horigome, San Diego native Braden Hoban, 2023 SLS Super Crown World Champion Giovani Vianna, stalwart Dashawn Jordan and more.

On the women’s side, the roster includes 2020 Olympic Silver Medalist and two-time SLS Super Crown World Champion Rayssa Leal, 14-year-old skateboarding prodigy Chloe Covell, 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Momiji Nishiya, American Paige Heyn, Olympic Bronze medalist Funa Nakayama, decorated Chinese skater Wenhui “Zoe” Zeng and more.

Tickets are currently on sale on Ticketmaster.

The Viejas Arena’s doors will open at 11 a.m., while the knockout rounds begin at 12 p.m., the women’s final at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s final at 7 p.m.

