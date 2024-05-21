Sizzling Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals are 2 months ahead of 2023 pace

It doesn’t take much to spark the Kansas City Royals offense these days.

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers received a close view at Kauffman Stadium. In the sixth inning, the Royals erupted for six runs en route to a 8-3 victory.

Royals captain Salvador Perez, who started the week leading the AL in batting average, ignited the offense. He capped a 10-pitch at-bat against Tigers reliever Joey Wentz with a 436-foot homer into the left-field seats.

Wentz faced five batters and didn’t record an out. Five of the six runs in the inning were charged to his ledger.

KC proceeded to bat around in the frame. The offense recorded five consecutive hits and got production from multiple players. Royals outfielder Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run double. Catcher Freddy Fermin added an RBI single.

Royals starter Michael Wacha benefited from the run support. He earned his fourth victory in a quality start.

Wacha allowed two runs in seven innings. He was efficient as 60 of his 89 pitches were recorded as strikes.

The Tigers swung early and often — and fell behind. As a result, Wacha utilized his changeup and four-seam fastball to navigate the lineup.

Wacha didn’t have many mistakes on Monday. His most glaring one came in the fourth inning against Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter. The veteran drilled a 94.4-mph heater that was left over the plate.

However, the home run didn’t slow his momentum. Wacha protected the Royals’ lead and was rewarded with the 92nd victory of his career.

KC also improved to 30-19. Last year, the Royals didn’t win their 30th game until July 28 – which happened to be Bobby Witt Jr.’s iconic walk-off grand slam.

Here are more notables from Monday’s game:

Michael Massey continues hot streak

Royals second baseman Michael Massey is finding his stride. The veteran infielder added three more hits against the Tigers on Monday.

In the second inning, Massey hit his fifth home run off Tigers starter Reese Olson. He battled throughout the at-bat and launched an inside fastball over the right-field wall.

The Royals took an early 1-0 lead.

Additionally, Massey is .380 (19-for-50) with five doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs in 15 games at Kauffman Stadium this season.

He also matched his career-high with three hits for the second time this homestand.

Tigers starter exits in 3rd inning

Olson saw his start end early on Monday.

In the second inning, he was struck by a line drive near his upper right leg. He was quickly evaluated by the Tigers’ medical staff before leaving the game with a right hip contusion.

The Royals scored a run during the sequence. Tigers catcher Jake Rogers tried to throw out Pasquantino as he rounded third. However, there wasn’t anyone covering the base as the baseball rolled into the outfield.

Pasquantino scored as Rodgers was charged with an error on the play.

Olson was unable to continue at that point. He pitched 2 ⅔ innings in his start, allowing five hits, two runs (one earned) and striking out two batters.

What’s next on the KC Royals’ schedule?

The Royals continue their three-game series against the Tigers. On Tuesday, KC right-hander Alec Marsh will start against Detroit hurler Casey Mize.

Marsh will look for his fourth win this season. In his last outing, Marsh allowed two runs and produced seven strikeouts against the Seattle Mariners.

Mize owns a 3.50 ERA this year. He will make his fifth career start at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. Central.