Sixers' Harrell reportedly declines player option

Montrezl Harrell has reportedly declined his player option for the 2023-24 season.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that Harrell has chosen not to exercise his option and will become an unrestricted free agent. The veteran center signed a two-year, minimum-salary contract with the Sixers last September; in Year 2, he would’ve earned approximately $2.8 million. Harrell’s deadline to decide on his option was Wednesday.

The 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year was a regular at backup center alongside former Rockets teammate James Harden until early February. Paul Reed ultimately supplanted him, though. Harrell’s one playoff appearance outside of garbage time was a five-minute stint in the Sixers’ Round 1, Game 4 win over the Nets with Joel Embiid sidelined by a right knee injury. Reed, meanwhile, was outstanding in the Sixers’ two postseason wins without Embiid.

Early in the season, Reed enjoyed learning from and competing against the high-energy Harrell.

“It’s fun,” he said in October. “We’re two guys that are tough and gritty, so it’s really fun. It’s like playing against myself, for real. Hard to guard, but it’s fun.”

Harrell aimed to stay professional and grateful throughout the season.

“Just to be out there, play this game and still be able to call it my job is a blessing,” he said on Jan. 4 after a 19-point, four-block performance in the Sixers’ overtime victory against the Pacers. “I don’t take any day for granted. There’s a lot of ups, a lot of downs throughout the season, but I just try to stay even-keeled, try to put my work in and just be a pro. I’ve been around a lot of great vets in this league for a while and they’ve taught me how to be a pro, whether I’m playing or not.”

Danuel House Jr. has decided to pick up his option of approximately $4.3 million for next season. Harden is expected to decline his $35.6 million option. The Sixers would like Harden back, though it’s not yet certain whether he will indeed return and what his next contract will look like.

As for Reed, he’s set to hit restricted free agency and has a qualifying offer of $2.3 million.