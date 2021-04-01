Sixers coach Doc Rivers responds to Vincent Poirier’s recent comments

The Philadelphia 76ers made a big move at the trade deadline when they were involved in a 3-team deal that sent Tony Bradley to the Oklahoma City Thunder and it sent Terrance Ferguson and Vincent Poirier to the New York Knicks. The deal brought George Hill and Iggy Brazdeikis to Philadelphia as the Sixers looked to bolster their depth with Hill.

Poirier was upset with coach Doc Rivers and the Sixers as he said there was no communication within the team. He felt that he should have been given the heads up that he was being traded and he also said that Rivers did not reach out to him after the deal was made.

As the Sixers get set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday to finish up a 6-game road trip, Rivers brushed off Poirier’s comments.

“I don’t get involved with that crap,” Rivers said pregame. “Vince and I have talked and that kind of talk and all that kind of stuff, that’s for, I guess, newspapers. I’ll let you guys do that. I don’t get involved in that stuff.”

Poirier has since been waived by the Knicks so he now looks for his next opportunity in the NBA. It does feel as if the French big man will have to find a place where there are not too many big men. He was playing behind Joel Embiid, Dwight Howard, and Bradley in Philadelphia.

