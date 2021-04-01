Sixers coach Doc Rivers responds to Vincent Poirier’s recent comments

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ky Carlin
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Philadelphia 76ers made a big move at the trade deadline when they were involved in a 3-team deal that sent Tony Bradley to the Oklahoma City Thunder and it sent Terrance Ferguson and Vincent Poirier to the New York Knicks. The deal brought George Hill and Iggy Brazdeikis to Philadelphia as the Sixers looked to bolster their depth with Hill.

Poirier was upset with coach Doc Rivers and the Sixers as he said there was no communication within the team. He felt that he should have been given the heads up that he was being traded and he also said that Rivers did not reach out to him after the deal was made.

As the Sixers get set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday to finish up a 6-game road trip, Rivers brushed off Poirier’s comments.

“I don’t get involved with that crap,” Rivers said pregame. “Vince and I have talked and that kind of talk and all that kind of stuff, that’s for, I guess, newspapers. I’ll let you guys do that. I don’t get involved in that stuff.”

Poirier has since been waived by the Knicks so he now looks for his next opportunity in the NBA. It does feel as if the French big man will have to find a place where there are not too many big men. He was playing behind Joel Embiid, Dwight Howard, and Bradley in Philadelphia.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Danny Green opens up on Ben Simmons' recent offensive struggles for Sixers

Sixers vs. Cavaliers game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

Sixers star Joel Embiid expected to return to the floor after road trip

Recommended Stories

  • Vincent Poirier expresses disappointment with Sixers, Doc Rivers

    Former Philadelphia 76ers big man Vincent Poirier expressed some disappointment with the team and coach Doc Rivers.

  • Celtics Talk: What offseason moves could C's make?

    DJ Bean joins Chris Forsberg on the Celtics Talk Podcast to discuss what kinds of moves the Celtics could make during the offseason.

  • Cavs' Love, Dellavedova return from injuries to face 76ers

    CLEVELAND (AP) Cavaliers star center Kevin Love will play in just his fifth game this season after being sidelined by a severe calf strain. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Love - and guard Matthew Dellavedova, who hasn't played in more than a year - are available Thursday night as the short-handed Cavs face the Philadelphia 76ers. Dellavedova is making his season debut after being out with a concussion and appendectomy.

  • Redick, Mavs eye playoffs as guard joins team after trade

    JJ Redick doesn't have an ideal number of games in mind to get ready for the playoffs with the Dallas Mavericks, who were thinking postseason when they acquired the shooting guard with an expiring contract. ''The ideal number is the most amount of games possible,'' said Redick, who is recovering from a right heel injury that required an injection and last played March 3. The Mavericks made a deal just before the trading deadline March 25, getting Redick and Nicolo Melli from New Orleans for James Johnson, Wes Iwundu, a 2021 second-round draft pick and cash.

  • Vincent Poirier criticizes 76ers coach Doc Rivers: We are not commodities, we are still human beings

    The 76ers traded second-round picks, Tony Bradley, Terrance Ferguson and Vincent Poirier for George Hill in a three-team deal on deadline day.

  • Donald Trump video clip removed from Facebook ‘in line with block’

    Former US president has been banned from the platform since early January after the violent insurrection of the Capitol Donald Trump speaks during a rally on 6 January. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP Facebook on Wednesday removed a clip of an interview with Donald Trump from its platform, according to the former president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump. In a post shared to her Instagram account, Lara Trump, who is a Fox News commentator, shared a message from Facebook officials alerting her they had removed a video teaser of an upcoming interview with her father-in-law on Fox News. The message sent from Facebook explained that the video had been removed “in line with the block placed on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts”. “This guidance applies to all campaign accounts and Pages, including Team Trump, other campaign messaging vehicles on our platforms, and former surrogates,” the email, posted to Instagram stated. It added that “any further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts”. Donald Trump has been banned from Facebook since early January, after fomenting and then failing to condemn the violent insurrection of the Capitol. At the time, chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said the company believed “the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great”. The question of whether to allow Trump to return to the platform is being debated by the Facebook Oversight Board, a group appointed by Facebook including former politicians, policy experts and academics meant to make independent content decisions. A decision on the fate of Trump’s account is reported to be imminent. Trump saw his accounts removed from several social media platforms following the insurrection, including Twitter and Facebook-owned Instagram. Twitter has said the former president will never be allowed to return. Trump’s ban from the platforms has stoked the flames of the argument made by many Republicans that conservative views are unfairly censored from social media firms. The accusation has been brought up repeatedly in antitrust hearings despite having little basis in reality. In fact, rather than experiencing censorship, studies show conservative content frequently out-performs liberal content on Facebook and is seen by more users. Facebook did not immediately respond to request for comment.

  • Notre Dame star LB on what it takes to ‘survive Philly’ and why he’s a perfect fit for the Eagles

    Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah says he would be a perfect fit for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Draft

  • RJ Barrett, Derrick Rose questionable for Knicks matchup with Mavericks

    The Knicks could be without RJ Barrett and Derrick Rose for Friday night's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, as the guard duo have been listed as questionable.

  • Jusuf Nurkic proud of Gary Trent Jr. after GTJ's career night with Toronto Raptors

    Have yourself a game, GTJ!

  • Potential No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham declares for NBA draft

    Cunningham became the first player in program history to be named to the Associated Press All-American First Team.

  • Kristaps Porzingis reflects on his time in New York ahead of matchup with Knicks: 'A lot of great memories'

    Kristaps Porzingis is returning to New York for the second time since being traded by the Knicks at the beginning of 2019.

  • Season leaps: This is where players have improved the most this year

    Before he signed with the Detroit Pistons, no one would have ever expected Jerami Grant to be so good at creating for himself.

  • Danny Green opens up on Ben Simmons’ recent offensive struggles for Sixers

    Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danny Green discusses the offensive struggles of Ben Simmons in recent games.

  • Carmelo Anthony was not a fan of Detroit Pistons odd pregame ritual

    Melo wasn't having it with the fog machine

  • Thunder player grades: How OKC players performed in March

    See March grades for OKC Thunder players including Moses Brown, Kenrich Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

  • Legendary Celtics center Bill Russell announces NBA return via Twitter

    Big Bill Russell made the announcement on this most important of days.

  • Walker, Maguire praise Stones after England back makes amends for gaffe

    "We don't like making mistakes but sometimes we are at fault for goals," Maguire said of Stones. "We are not perfect. He will come back strong."

  • 20 Tech Accessories Under $50 That Are Worth Your Time (and Money)

    These accessories can make a big difference but won’t break the bank

  • North Macedonia hails 'Miracle of Duisburg' after Germany win

    North Macedonians on Thursday were revelling in their football team's remarkable victory over Germany, dubbed "the Miracle of Duisburg", in World Cup qualifying.

  • NBA’s Warriors Sell Minority Stake to Arctos at $5.5 Billion Valuation

    Arctos Sports Partners is buying a minority stake in the Golden State Warriors in a deal that values the NBA team at roughly $5.5 billion, according to multiple people familiar with the sale. The private equity firm is buying about five percent of the team, the people said. It is believed to be the first […]