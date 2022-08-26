Six Cup Series teams penalized in pre-race inspection at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR officials penalized six Cup Series teams for multiple failures in Friday’s pre-race inspection at Daytona International Speedway.

Those teams each had one crew member ejected before Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM), the last race in the Cup Series’ regular season.

Penalized teams (with ejected crew member in parentheses) included:

• No. 3 Richard Childress Racing for driver Austin Dillon (car chief Ryan Chism)

• No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford for driver Chase Briscoe (car chief JD Frey)

• No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for driver Martin Truex Jr. (car chief Chris Jones)

• No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford for driver Cole Custer (car chief Tony Cardamone)

• No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet for driver Erik Jones (engineer Evan Bensch)

• No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford for driver BJ McLeod (engineer Chris Stanley)

The inspection process was delayed Friday afternoon by intermittent rain and lightning.