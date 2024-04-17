Simone Biles Recalls Thinking The World 'Hated' Her After 2020 Olympics

MEGA

During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles withdrew from several events as she was dealing with mental health concerns known as "the twisties" -- a certain kind of mental block in gymnastics.

Biles withdrew from the individual all-around final, vault, uneven bars, and floor exercise finals to focus on her mental health and well-being. She has now revealed that she thought the world was going to "hate" her and that she would be "banned from America" after she pulled out of the competition.

Simone Biles Raises Mental Health Awareness After The 2020 Olympics

Simone Biles has been very open about her mental health, especially during her entire gymnastics career. As one of the most notable gymnasts and Olympians of all time, she has faced immense pressure and expectations from the public, media, and herself.

In the past, particularly during and after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the gymnast has spoken about dealing with anxiety and the mental challenges of performing complex gymnastic routines while the entire world is watching.

Four years after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she speaks out and tells fans what is going through her mind. “I knew I was [going to] do a vault, but I didn’t know what I was [going to] do. And I knew I was [going to] try to do a two and a half, but I didn’t know how many twists I was gonna make," Biles said when appearing on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.

“Because I couldn’t twist anymore,” she continued. “It’s just like your body, your brain opens up, you have no idea where you are. So I opened, landed like that… And I salute and I want to run. If I could’ve gotten on a plane and flown home, I would’ve done it.”

Simone Biles Thought She Let The World Down After Vault Run

As soon as Biles landed her vault run, she says she knew it didn't go how she wanted and that she had messed it up, making it hard for her to face the crowd and to face America.

“As soon as I landed, I was like, ‘Oh, America hates me. The world is going to hate me. I can only see what they’re saying on Twitter right now,’ “ she recalled. “I was like, ‘holy sh--t,’ what are they [going to] say about me?' "

“I thought I was going to be banned from America,” Biles added. "[Because] that’s what they tell you: ‘Don’t come back if not gold. Gold or bust. Don’t come back.’ "

Simone Biles Is Now A Mental Health Advocate

Since then, she has become a vocal advocate for mental health awareness and encourages athletes and individuals to prioritize their mental well-being and to seek help if needed.

"I say put mental health first," Biles said, per US Weekly, in July 2021. "Because if you don't, then you're not going to enjoy your sport, and you're not going to succeed as much as you want to."

Simone Biles Says It's A 'Relief' To Talk About Her Mental Health

Shortly after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles appeared on The 'Today' Show, where she said it's "been a relief [to speak openly about her emotions] but it’s not easy to go through it."

"Because I try to be strong not only for other people but also myself, but sometimes there are weaknesses in strength and that’s OK, and it’s OK not to be OK, and I’ve taught myself that," the 'Dancing With The Stars' alum said.

“To do something that I’ve done forever and just not be able to do it because of everything I’ve gone through is really crazy because I love this sport so much," Biles said at the time. "It’s hard. … And I don’t think people understand the magnitude of what I go through, but for so many years to go through everything that I’ve gone through having a front, I’m proud of myself.”

Simone Biles Makes Her Comeback

In 2023, at the World Championships in Antwerp, Biles made her comeback, winning five medals, including four golds.

Biles admitted feeling nervous about returning to compete and felt less confident than in the past, but that didn't seem to get in her way.

In total, she has 37 World and Olympic medals. She is set to compete in the 2024 Olympics, which will take place later this year.