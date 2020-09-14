Simon Yates wins Tirreno-Adriatico ahead of Geraint Thomas

Simon Yates secured overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico as Geraint Thomas moved up to second place in Monday's closing time trial.

In a result that will boost British hopes before next month's Giro d'Italia, there was also a seventh place overall for Deceuninck-QuickStep's James Knox.

Thomas' finish might also revive the debate as to whether or not the Ineos Grenadiers should have instead taken him to the Tour de France following Egan Bernal's collapse on Sunday, but for now the focus is on the Italian Grand Tour which starts on October 3.

Yates set the 18th fastest time on the 10.1km circuit around San Benedetto, but that was enough to give the Mitchelton-Scott rider overall victory by 17 seconds from Thomas, who managed to overhaul Rafal Majka on the final day as the Pole slipped to third.

Yates would have been keenly aware that his twin brother Adam lost this race by a single second following a time trial to finish last year, but he looked strong from the moment he rolled off the starting ramp.

"I'm really happy," Yates said. "It's my only stage win outside of La Vuelta so I'm just happy I could finish off the job of the team. They did a fantastic job all week. Today was up to me and I was able to hang on so I'm really happy.

"I was very aware (Adam) lost by such a little, less than a second, so I was nervous but I can only do my best and I'm happy to hold on.

"(The Giro) is still some weeks away and the end of it is a long time. The usual guys who are always up there in Grand Tours will be there. I hope to hold my form all the way and to be there as well."

Thomas was fourth on the stage, 28 seconds behind his team-mate Filippo Ganna who took the stage win with a time of 10 minutes 42 seconds.

