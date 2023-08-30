Simms predicts 49ers will beat Chiefs in Super Bowl rematch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

You can add NBC Sports’ Chris Simms to the list of people who believe the 49ers have what it takes to win the Super Bowl in the 2023 NFL season.



On a recent episode of his podcast, Simms revealed that the 49ers are his pick to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas -- and he believes it will be a Super Bowl LIV rematch.

“In the Super Bowl, I have the 49ers defeating the Kansas City Chiefs,” Simms said. “My buddy Kyle Shanahan will get his first Super Bowl as a head coach. I think this is the year, I do. The stars are aligning for them, I think their football team is in a spot, you know Nick Bosa, again like Chris Jones, it bothers me a little bit, but I think they are more equipped to handle no Nick Bosa here early in the season, maybe more than the Chiefs are without Chris Jones.”

“Either way, it was a tough exercise. It’s never easy to pick the Chiefs to lose anything. The 49ers, they’re extremely talented, it’s Shanahan, Brock Purdy, the belief there from the organization. I’m going to get behind it and pick the 49ers to win the Super Bowl.”

It’s easy to envision why Simms has so much conviction in the 49ers’ chances of winning a championship in the upcoming season. They have one of the most talent-rich rosters in the league and return most of their starters to a defense that has been a top-five unit for four consecutive seasons.

If Simms' prediction were to come to fruition, it would be a Hollywood ending for a 49ers team that experienced devastating heartbreak at the hands of the Chiefs just four years ago.

