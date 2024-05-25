Signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster should be a no-brainer for the Steelers
There is a rumor circulating the internet and social media that the New England Patriots might choose to part ways with veteran and former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Anytime a former Steelers is either on the market or could potentially be on the market, the fanbase gets fired up about a reunion. In most cases, it’s all smoke but no fire and the addition isn’t as significant as most want to believe.
But the addition of Smith-Schuster might be different. The Steelers are in desperate need of a No. 2 wide receiver and Smith-Schuster has proven his worth in that role.
Smith-Schuster spent his first five seasons with the Steelers and was far and away the most successful in Pittsburgh. In 2018, Smith-Schuster hauled in 111 passes and then in 2020 hauled in 97 receptions.
With new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith implementing a new system, having receivers who are fearless as a run blocker is a must. One of the things Smith-Schuster has always been known for is his willingness to do the dirty work in the run game.
Signing Smith-Schuster should he end up on the market makes perfect sense. The Steelers have plenty of money to spend and the 27-year-old receiver needs to come back home.
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws to wide receiver JuJu…
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster before they play the Las Vegas Raiders at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) signs autographs for…
Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) signs autographs for fans after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) warms up before…
Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) warms up before playing the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) warms up before…
Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) warms up before playing the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) catches a pass…
Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) catches a pass for a first down during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) runs after a…
Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) runs after a catch as Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) chase during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) catches a pass…
Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) catches a pass for a first down during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) celebrates a first…
Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) celebrates a first down during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) runs for a…
Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) runs for a first down during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills
Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) attempts…
Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) attempts to tackle Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills
Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) runs…
Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) runs with the ball past Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills
Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) avoids…
Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) avoids the tackle attempt of Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (right) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills
Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) reacts…
Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) reacts to his first down catch against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills Levi Wallace breaks up a pass intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Bills Levi Wallace breaks up a pass intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster. Jg 091221 Bills 7
Share this
image
gallery
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster can't hold onto this pass as he is hit by Levi Wallace…
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster can't hold onto this pass as he is hit by Levi Wallace and Matt Milano. Jg 091221 Bills 24b
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jonathan Abram tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide…
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jonathan Abram tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster after a five yard gain in the first qwuarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is greeted by his…
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is greeted by his teammates as they take the field to play the Las Vegas Raiders at Heinz Field. The Raiders won the game 26-17. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sep 26, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) and Eric Ebron…
Sep 26, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) and Eric Ebron (85) and James Washington (13) exit the tunnel before playing the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) runs after a…
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) runs after a catch as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) defends during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) runs after a…
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) runs after a catch against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) scores a six…
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) scores a six yard touchdown on an end around against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) scores a six…
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) scores a six yard touchdown on an end around against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sep 26, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) makes a catch…
Sep 26, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) makes a catch during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
Syndication: The Enquirer
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) is pulled down by Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard Kevin…
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) is pulled down by Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard Kevin Dotson (69) on a catch in the second quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The Bengals led 14-7 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers
Oct 3, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) defends the…
Oct 3, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) defends the pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers
Oct 3, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) can't make…
Oct 3, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) can't make the catch in the second quarter during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers
Oct 3, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) tries to…
Oct 3, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) tries to stretch for a first down against Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers
October 3, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) tackles…
October 3, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Samantha Madar/Green Bay Press Gazette via USA TODAY NETWORK
Share this
image
gallery
Syndication: PackersNews
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19)…
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Gpg Packersvsteelers 100321 0010
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) runs after a…
Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) runs after a catch as Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) defends during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery