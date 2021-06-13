What the re-signing of TE Richard Rodgers means for the Eagles?

With the re-signing of tight end Richard Rodgers on June 11, the pending departure of Zach Ertz seems closer than ever as Philadelphia heads towards the first training camp under Nick Sirianni.

The Eagles are filling in the depth chart around Dallas Goedert and Rodgers will likely start out training camp as Philadelphia’s No. 2 option at the tight end position.

In 2020, Rodgers had 24 receptions, 345 receiving yards, and two touchdowns for the Eagles, and there were moments where he was the most reliable player at the position.

