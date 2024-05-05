Sierra Leone trainer Brown: 'Game of inches'

- Porzingis leaves game after suffering non-contact leg injuryKristaps Porzingis exited in the second quarter of the Celtics' Game 4 against the Heat due to a right calf injury and was listed as doubtful to return.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/porzingis-leaves-game-after-suffering-non-contact-leg-injury/608691/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Porzingis leaves game after suffering non-contact leg injury</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>0:57Now PlayingPaused
- HIGHLIGHTS: Derrick White's career night puts Celtics up 3-1 over HeatDerrick White scored a career-high 38 points to lead the Celtics to a 102-88 win in Game 4 of Round 1 in Miami, as Boston takes a 3-1 lead.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/highlights-derrick-whites-career-night-puts-celtics-up-3-1-over-heat/608751/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">HIGHLIGHTS: Derrick White's career night puts Celtics up 3-1 over Heat</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>4:59Now PlayingPaused
- Giants Talk: Young Giants pitchers need third pitch to succeedOn "Giants Talk" Insider Alex Pavlovic asks Shawn Estes about his view of the pitch arsenals of Landen Roupp and Keaton Winn and how they are progressing.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/san-francisco-giants/giants-talk-shawn-estes-pitching/1731586/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Giants Talk: Young Giants pitchers need third pitch to succeed</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>2:27Now PlayingPaused
- Giants' Soler details frustration after unlucky offensive strugglesGiants designated hitter Jorge Soler speaks to reporters after struggling offensively in San Francisco's 6-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/san-francisco-giants/jorge-soler-press-conference-interview/1731103/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Giants' Soler details frustration after unlucky offensive struggles</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>1:47Now PlayingPaused
Sierra Leone trainer Brown: 'Game of inches'
Sierra Leone trainer Chad Brown remarks on the photo finish in the 150th Kentucky Derby, which saw his horse come up just a nostril short to Mystik Dan at Churchill Downs.