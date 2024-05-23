Sidney girls win in C, B-G sweeps class D track sectionals

May 23—The Sidney girls won the Section IV Class C Track & Field Championship at its home track on Wednesday. Oneonta, meanwhile, placed second in both the girls and boys standings.

Elaina and Alex Neubert led the Lady Sabers with victories in the 400 hurdles and triple jump, respectively.

Placing second were Abdeliz Laboy-Diaz (100 hurdles) and Camille Bagley (shot put) while Elaina Neubert (100 hurdles), Naya Miley (400) and Bri Taylor (discus) each had third-place finishes.

Sidney finished second in the 400 relay and third in the 1600 relay.

Oneonta received victories from Madeleine Seguin in the 100 and Claire Seguin in the 200.

Natalie Wild (400) and Selene Wellman (200) were both runners-up while Veronika Madej (1500) and Keyira Morton (triple jump) placed third.

The Lady Yellowjackets won both the 400 and 1600 relay races and were third in the 3200 relay.

Oxford's Lyla Biefeldt won the discus and placed third in the shot put.

On the boys side, Keyon Ziaie led Oneonta with a win in the 800.

Earning second place were Gabriel Rissberger (800) and Darren Rose (triple jump) while Beckett Holmes (110 hurdles), Colin Fletcher-Foster (1600) and Logan Temming (pole vault) each placed third.

OHS won both the 1600 and 3200 relay races.

Sidney's Jalen Reardon won the high jump and placed second in the 110 hurdles. Teammate Michael Morrissey was second in the shot put.

For Oxford, Gordon Smith was second in both the 1600 and 3200 while Anthony Bourn was tied for second in the steeplechase.

Class D

Bainbridge-Guilford finished first in both the boys and girls standings at the Class D Championships in Marathon.

Unadilla Valley and Delhi placed second and third, respectively, in the girls meet while the Delhi boys finished second overall.

Ethne Degan led the way for the Lady Bobcats with a trio of victories in the 800, 1500 and 3000 meter runs.

Maddie Ingham placed second in the 800 while Emily Sprow was third in both the high jump and long jump. B-G won the 3200 relay and was second in the 1600 relay.

Unadilla Valley's Jaiden Schrag won the 100 hurdles while Gracie Gorrell won the 400 and placed second in the 200. Madison Dix added a third-place finish in the 400.

The Lady Storm dominated the relay events, winning the 1600 and placing second in the 400 and 3200.

Delhi's Gretel Hilson-Schneider won the steeplechase and was also second in the 1500. Meghan Hadley (400) and Abigail Tessier (pole vault) each placed second while Jazlyn Kelly was third in the pole vault.

Madison Moore had three podium finishes for Edmeston/Morris, finishing second in the steeplechase and third in the 1500 and 3000. Amira Ross was third in the 200.

Laurens/Milford's Allison Munson was second in both the long jump and triple jump.

Cassidy Howard of Schenevus/Worcester was a double-winner, taking first in the 100 and 200 while S/W placed third in the 400 relay.

Aurelia Comer of South Kortright was second in the 3000 and Nora Trimbell (800) and Elsa Marigliano (steeplechase) each had third-place finishes. SK placed third in the 3200 relay.

Earning third-place finishes individually were Jossalyn Rathbun of Cherry Valley-Springfield (400 hurdles) and Melissa Cantone of Harpursville/Afton (shot put).

Collin Dicks had four podium finishes for the B-G boys as he won the 200 and long jump and placed second in the 100 and triple jump.

Kevin Lang was second in the 200 and Julian Pruskowski was third in the triple jump. B-G was also second in the 1600 relay.

Delhi had four individual victories led by Latham Gielskie's double in the 3200 and steeplechase. Also winning were Noah Dungan in the 100 and Nelson VanMaaren in the 1600.

Mateo Riera, meanwhile, was second in the discus and Eric Blackman was third in the pole vault.

For Edmeston/Morris, Izek Richards won the high jump and was third in the long jump and Nick Troiano won the shot put.

Ty Turner was second in the 400 hurdles and Sebastian Babbie finished third in the shot put.

Haywood Edwards won the 400 hurdles for Unadilla Valley while Jacob Prentice was second in both the 400 and pole vault. The Storm were third in the 400 relay.

Earning third-place finishes for CV-S were Mason Kutinsky (100), Faustin O'Neill (400 hurdles) and Hayden Belfance (high jump). CV-S was also third in the 3200 relay.

Carter Stevens was a runner-up twice for Laurens/Milford in the 1600 and steeplechase.

Harpursville/Afton's Thomas Joyce was third in both the 200 and 400.

GIRLS C

2000 steeplechase: 1. Kathleen Sullivan (Lans) 8:29.61, 2. M. Crocker (Dry), 3. M. Falank (TAE); 100 hurdles: 1. Delaney Walters (CV) 16.02, 2. A. Laboy-Diaz (Sid), 3. E. Neubert (Sid); 3200 relay: 1. Waverly 10:50.32, 2. Lansing, 3. Oneonta; 100: 1. Madeleine Seguin (OHS) 12.99, 2. K. Condon (CF), 3. K. Dickerson-Holly (Trum); 1500: 1. Reagan Burnham (Dry) 5:11.55, 2. H. Switzer (NV), 3. V. Madej (OHS); 400: 1. Hannah Lasko (TAE) 1:01.88, 2. N. Wild (OHS), 3. N. Miley (Sid); 400 hurdles: 1. Elaina Neubert (Sid) 1:07.44, 2. E. Gaffney (Lans), 3. M. Schlossberg (Trum); 800: 1. Libby Foster (Trum) 2:30.28, 2. N. Oliver (WG), 3. K. Hathorn (Lans); 200: 1. Claire Seguin (OHS) 26.31, 2. S. Wellman (OHS), 3. J. Brockner (Dry); 3000: 1. Reagan Burnham (Dry) 11:28.16, 2. H. Switzer (NV), 3. K. Sullivan (Lans); 400 relay: 1. Oneonta 50.79, 2. Sidney, 3. Dryden; 1600 relay: 1. Oneonta 4:15.54, 2. Trumansburg, 3. Sidney; High jump: 1. Delaney Walters (CV) 5-02, 2. K. Johnston (Lans), 2. M. Walters (CV); Pole vault: 1. Adelie Wilson (CV) 10-05, 2. E. Pennock (Trum), 3. S. Shaff (Trum); Long jump: 1. Kristen Johnston (Lans) 17-05.5, 2. V. Rossi (Tioga), 3. R. Green (Dry); Triple jump: 1. Alex Neubert (Sid) 37-01.5, 2. K. Johnston (Lans), 3. K. Morton (OHS); Discus: 1. Lyla Biefeldt (Ox) 106-09, 2. L. Paske (CF), 3. B. Taylor (Sid); Shot put: 1. Aisling King (CV) 37-03.25, 2. C. Bagley (Sid), 3. L. Biefeldt (Ox)

BOYS C

3000 steeplechase: 1. Caden Sitts (Lans) 11:09.92, 2. A. Bourn (Ox), 2. C. Hoyt (CV); 3200 relay: 1. Oneonta 8:29.86, 2. Trumansburg, 3. Dryden; 110 hurdles: 1. Rowan Fox (Lans) 15.64, 2. Jalen Reardon (Sid), 3. B. Holmes (OHS); 100: 1. Ralph Johnson (Wave) 10.91, 2. M. Chandler (Wave), 3. K. Proper (Morav); 400: 1. Westin Walker (Morav) 50.04, 2. N. Raab (CF), 3. C. Lucero (TAE); 1600: 1. Michael Doyle (CV) 4:28.82, 2. G. Smith (Ox), 3. C. Fletcher-Foster (OHS); 400 hurdles: 1. Johnathan Cortese (SV) 58.52, 2. E. Gibbs (Dry), 3. A. Earley (Tioga); 800: 1. Keyon Ziaie (OHS) 2:02.80, 2. G. Rissberger (OHS), 3. J. Hoover (NV); 200: 1. Ralph Johnson (Wave) 22.38, 2. M. Chandler (Wave), 3. K. Young (WG); 3200: 1. Michael Doyle (CV) 10:03.56, 2. G. Smith (Ox), 3. C. Sitts (Lans); 400 relay: 1. Lansing 45.71, 2. Trumansburg, 3. Moravia; 1600 relay: 1. Oneonta 3:34.88, 2. Lansing, 3. Chenango Forks; High jump: 1. Jalen Reardon (Sid) 6-02, 2. E. Vaseleck (CF), 3. D. Diggy Smith (Lans); Pole vault: 1. Gavin Albrecht (Tioga) 13-06, 2. C. Tarbert (Lans), 3. L. Temming (OHS); Long jump: 1. Nate Raab (CF) 21-01.5, 2. D. Williams (Trum), 3. X. Smith (Lans); Triple jump: 1. Xavier Smith (Lans) 43-07.75, 2. D. Rose (OHS), 3. D. Williams (Trum); Discus: 1. Mack Patterson (CV) 164-07, 2. D. Truesdail (NV), 3. S. Parker (Morav); Shot put: 1. Mack Patterson (CV) 53-07.75, 2. M. Morrissey (Sid), 3. L. Patterson (CV)

GIRLS D

100: 1. Cassidy Howard (S/W) 12.73, 2. A. McCoy (New), 3. E. Green (END); 200: 1. Cassidy Howard (S/W) 27.00, 2. G. Gorrell (UV), 3. A. Ross (E/M); 400: 1. Gracie Gorrell (UV) 1:01.49, 2. M. Hadley (DA), 3. M. Dix (UV); 800: 1. Ethne Degan (B-G) 2:31.66, 2. M. Ingham (B-G), 3. N. Trimbell (SK); 1500: 1. Ethne Degan (B-G) 5:14.18, 2. G. Hilson-Schneider (DA) 5:27.15, 2. M. Moore (E/M); 3000: 1. Ethne Degan (B-G) 11:52.52, 2. A. Comer (SK), 3. M. Moore (E/M); 100 hurdles: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV) 15.87, 2. I. Rossbach (SC), 3. M. Keough (END); 400 hurdles: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV) 1:08.81, 2. I. Rossbach (SC), 3. J. Rathbun (CV-S); 2000 steeplechase: 1. Gretel Hilson-Schneider (DA) 7:50.35, 2. M. Moore (E/M), 3. E. Marigliano (SK); 400 relay: 1. Newfield 52.19, 2. Unadilla Valley, 3. Schenevus/Worcester; 1600 relay: 1. Unadilla Valley 4:18.94, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford, 3. Marathon; 3200 relay: 1. Bainbridge-Guilford 10:29.93, 2. Unadilla Valley, 3. South Kortright; High jump: 1. Cennedi McCarthy (SC) 5-02, 2. T. Love (US), 3. E. Sprow (B-G); Long jump: 1. Makenna Keough (END) 16-05.5, 2. A. Munson (L/M), 3. E. Sprow (B-G); Triple jump: 1. Makenna Keough (END) 33-08.75, 2. A. Munson (L/M), 3. C. Newkirk (Mar); Pole vault: 1. Abigail Trabucco (Mar) 8-06, 2. A. Tessier (DA), 3. J. Kelly (DA); Discus: 1. Hannah Sanford (D-H) 94-05, 2. N. Tibbals (New), 3. M. Pentz (O-M); Shot put: 1. Isabel Rossbach (SC) 30-06, 2. N. Tibbals (New), 3. M. Cantone (H/A)

100: 1. Noah Dungan (DA) 11.41, 2. C. Dicks (B-G), 3. M. Kutinsky (CV-S); 200: 1. Collin Dicks (B-G) 23.37, 2. K. Lang (B-G), 3. T. Joyce (H/A); 400: 1. Carter Naginey (Groton) 51.70, 2. J. Prentice (UV), 3. T. Joyce (H/A); 800: 1. Ross Bush (Groton) 2:00.82, 2. J. Garrison (SVE), 3. B. Belanger (SVE); 1600: 1. Nelson VanMaaren (DA) 4:34.90, 2. C. Stevens (L/M), 3. A. Edsall (Mar); 3200: 1. Latham Gielskie (DA) 10:33.85, 2. A. Edsall (Mar), 3. E. Rixford (SVE); 110 hurdles: 1. Karson Kenville (SVE) 16.70, 2. D. Patterson (O-M), 3. T. Tallman (New); 400 hurdles: 1. Haywood Edwards (UV) 1:00.01, 2. T. Turner (E/M), 3. F. O'Neill (CV-S); 3000 steeplechase: 1. Latham Gielskie (DA) 10:46.97, 2. C. Stevens (L/M), 3. R. White (New); 400 relay: 1. Newfield 45.79, 2. Spencer-Van Etten, 3. Unadilla Valley; 1600 relay: 1. Groton 3:39.33, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford, 3. Newfield; 3200 relay: 1. Spencer-Van Etten 9:12.42, 2. Southern Cayuga, 3. Cherry Valley-Springfield; High jump: 1. Izek Richards (E/M) 5-10, 2. S. Emery (New), 3. H. Belfance (CV-S); Long jump: 1. Collin Dicks (B-G) 21-01, 2. D. Patterson (O-M), 3. I. Richards (E/M); Triple jump: 1. David Patterson (O-M) 42-02.5, 2. C. Dicks (B-G), 3. J. Pruskowski (B-G); Pole vault: 1. Jed Lynch (O-M) 11-06, 2. J. Prentice (UV), 3. E. Blackman (DA); Discus: 1. Brody William (O-M) 136-05, 2. M. Riera (DA), 3. Z. Russell (D-H); Shot put: 1. Nick Troiano (E/M) 44-05.5, 2. D. Davis (SC), 3. S. Babbie (E/M)