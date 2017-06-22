Shuffle Up: Cameron Maybin, a forced hold

Here are your outfield prices. We’re taking our best swing at 5×5 value from this point forward.

Players at the same price are considered even. No debating the hurt.

Any time you’re ready, Bryant.

Remember the golden rule, no one loses or gains fantasy value just because they’re on your roster. And if you’re going to disagree, have a reason. This game is about disagreement to begin with, the difference of opinion.

I reserve the right to tweak prices in the first day. Comments will be added later.

$33 Charlie Blackmon

$33 Mookie Betts

$31 Bryce Harper

$30 Aaron Judge

$27 George Springer

$26 Giancarlo Stanton

$25 Kris Bryant

$23 Cody Bellinger

$23 Marcell Ozuna

$22 J.D. Martinez

$21 Miguel Sano

$21 Nelson Cruz

$21 Eric Thames

$20 Corey Dickerson

$20 Yoenis Cespedes

$20 Trea Turner

$19 Justin Upton

$19 Lorenzo Cain

$18 Jose Ramirez

$18 Michael Conforto

$18 Wil Myers

$18 Eduardo Nunez

$18 Ian Desmond

$18 Matt Kemp

$17 Christian Yelich

$17 Cameron Maybin

$16 Andrew McCutchen

$16 Ender Inciarte

$16 David Peralta

$15 Adam Duvall

$15 Avisail Garcia

$15 Andrew Benintendi

$15 Billy Hamilton

$15 Matt Adams

$15 Steven Souza

$15 Domingo Santana

$14 Jose Bautista

$14 Dexter Fowler

$14 Adam Jones

$14 Keon Broxton

$13 Matt Holliday

$13 Khris Davis

$13 Scott Schebler

$13 Jay Bruce

$13 Mark Trumbo

$13 Brett Gardner

$13 Carlos Gonzalez

$12 Nomar Mazara

$12 Aaron Hicks

$12 Shin-Soo Choo

$12 Kendrys Morales

$12 Ben Gamel

$12 Mallex Smith

$11 Melky Cabrera

$11 Michael Taylor

$11 Jackie Bradley

$11 Hernan Perez

$11 Odubel Herrera

$11 Mitch Haniger

$10 Chris Taylor

$10 Hunter Renfroe

$10 Bradley Zimmer

$10 Trey Mancini

$10 Aaron Altherr

$10 Marwin Gonzalez

$10 Max Kepler

$10 Chris Owings

$10 Carlos Gomez

$10 Gregory Polanco

$9 Whit Merrifield

$9 Kevin Pillar

$9 Stephen Piscotty

$8 Lonnie Chisenhall

$8 Thomas Pham

$8 Brandon Drury

$8 Delino DeShields

$8 Danny Valencia

$8 Brandon Belt

$7 Jarrod Dyson

$7 Kole Calhoun

$7 Carlos Santana

$7 Byron Buxton

$6 Jorge Bonifacio

$6 Carlos Beltran

$6 Jacob Marisnick

$6 Colby Rasmus

$6 Josh Bell

$6 Denard Span

$6 Curtis Granderson

$6 Josh Reddick

$6 Howie Kendrick

$6 Hunter Pence

$5 Yasiel Puig

$5 Ian Happ

$5 Matt Joyce

$5 Eric Young

$5 Jose Peraza

$4 Adam Frazier

$4 Nick Markakis

$4 Gregor Blanco

$4 Brian Goodwin

$4 Steve Pearce

$4 Joc Pederson

$3 Kevin Kiermaier

$3 Robbie Grossman

$3 Derek Dietrich

$3 John Jaso

$3 Seth Smith

$3 Rajai Davis

$3 Austin Slater

$3 Tyler Moore

$3 Kike Hernandez

$2 Ezequiel Carrera

$2 Jason Heyward

$2 Cory Spangenberg

$2 Guillermo Heredia

$1 Jon Jay

$1 Raimel Tapia

$1 Daniel Descalso

$1 Brandon Moss

$0 Taylor Motter

$0 Jose Martinez

$0 Alex Gordon

$0 Chris Young

Courtesy Injury/Suspension Ranks – Not For Debate

$26 Mike Trout

$13 AJ Pollock

$13 Starling Marte

$12 Ryan Braun

$6 Michael Brantley

$5 Yasmany Tomas

$4 Jacoby Ellsbury

$4 David Dahl

$4 Ben Zobrist

$3 Jayson Werth

$3 Manuel Margot

$2 Kolten Wong

$2 Leury Garcia