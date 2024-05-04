'We are showing a lot of maturity'

[Getty Images]

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to BBC MOTD: "Very happy. From the beginning the quality, the composure, the energy that we played with - I was really impressed. Especially in the first-half it should have been three, four or five.

"We didn't convert that many chances and then credit to Bournemouth, they are a good side and they caused us a few issues.

"But then we were able to turn the game back to where we wanted, be very efficient, and the result and the clean sheet make us obviously very happy."

"I think we're showing a lot of maturity but a lot of courage as well. The team was really with the mindset to attack them and be positive. The players were taking risk, initiative, and that's what we want to see. This is who we are, we've done it for eight and a half months we better do it again.

"You don't play at this level if the players are not exceptional and the consistency they are showing is excellent. Very happy."

On Kai Havertz: "I thought he was outstanding today."