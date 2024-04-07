What a shot by Justin Holiday

In a postseason littered with enticing rematches, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will face undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the 2024 national title game.
Who among us hasn't had a hole like Jordan Spieth had on the 18th of the Valero Texas Open.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
The Huskies are never down for long. Now they have three No. 1 recruits on their roster for next season.
Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber will undergo reconstructive surgery on his right elbow, ending his 2024 season.
LeBron James' eldest son averaged 4.8 points per game after missing the start of his freshman season due to cardiac arrest.
The veteran two-way guard’s journey to the Boston Celtics has been the perfect illustration of right place, right time.
As we turn toward the draft, here's Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest lively mock.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about Steve Clifford stepping down as head coach of the Hornets, Chauncey Bills and Vince Carter making the Hall of Fame, Julius Randle’s season-ending surgery and a lot more.
A significant change for one of the PGA Tour's biggest stars comes just before the season's first major.
After ranking NFL teams by how much they need a quarterback, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon turns his attention to the running back position.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
Rangers third baseman Josh Jung suffered a fractured right wrist on Monday. The team called up top prospect Justin Foscue to replace him on the roster.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Jordan Shusterman & Russell Dorsey talk about the scorching hot start that Mookie Betts is off to with the Dodgers, Ronel Blanco throwing the first no-hitter of 2024 and if the Kansas City Royals will get a new ballpark closer to the city.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.