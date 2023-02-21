Shortening college football games, Dabo Swinney is unhappy & how do we stop Canada’s super pigs?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast discussing the latest college football proposal to shorten the duration of games after NCAA officials met earlier this week on the topic. In their four-part proposal, the biggest changes could include running the clock both after a first down is gained and after an incomplete pass. The podcast debates how likely it is that we see these changes get made in the near future.

Elsewhere, Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney isn’t thrilled with the developments surrounding the expanded college football playoff. Swinney believes that there is too much catering to the players, while still putting their academics and health in the rearview mirror.

The Texas Longhorns athletic director finally answered the age-old question as to why we haven’t seen Texas don alternate uniforms.

Lastly, in scary animal news, Canada has developed super pigs that are now running rampant across the country and could be making a break for the US border.

1:00 College Football officials are looking to speed up games

41:00 Dabo Swinney made his thoughts known about the CFP expansion

49:47 Why don’t the Texas Longhorns have alternate uniforms?

51:40 The US is facing a threat from Canadian “super pigs”

