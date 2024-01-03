Shore Conference Wrestling Top 15: Which 2 teams enter the rankings?

The first regular season Asbury Park Press Shore Conference Wrestling Top 15 sees some changes in the latter half of the poll from the preseason rankings.

The most significant changes due to a chain of results just before Christmas are Holmdel and Colts Neck entering the poll at Nos. 12 and 13. Holmdel defeated Colts Neck on Dec. 16 and on Dec. 20 Colts Neck defeated then No. 12 Ocean.

There are other minor changes throughout the rankings.

The top four teams remain the same, with the match that will likely decide the No. 1 ranking in the Shore less than a week away.

Southern, ranked No. 1, will wrestle at No. 2 Christian Brothers Academy on Jan. 9 in a rematch of last season's epic match, won by Southern 27-25 at Southern.

1. Southern (2-0): Last ranking: No. 1

The Rams defeated Brick 73-6 and No. 4 Brick Memorial 46-18. Southern had eight champions in its Robin Leff Tournament and sent eight returning state qualifiers to the power-packed Powerade Tournament where returning state champion Matt Henrich finished fourth at 152 and returning region champion Collin French was seventh at 215. Southern was 18th out of 69 teams in that tournament. The Rams sent wrestlers to the John Goles Tournament at Warren Hills and finished sixth with two champions in Cash McVey (113) and freshman Levi Foote (175) and a runner-up in Bradford Birch (190).

This week: Is at Toms River South (1-1) Wednesday night; Hosts No. 10 Jackson Memorial (4-1) Thursday night; Is at Mount Olive Saturday against state-ranked Mount Olive (5-1) and defending NJSIAA Group 2 champion High Point (1-0) on Saturday and at No. 2 CBA (2-0) Jan. 9.

Southern, with returning region champion Collin French, as one of its nine past state qualifiers, remains ranked No. 1 in the Asbury Park Press Shore Conference Top 15.

2. Christian Brothers Academy (2-0): Last ranking: No. 2

The Colts defeated No. 7 Middletown North 68-12 and Manalapan 55-19. They won the Ron Mazzola Tournament at Old Bridge with six champions and finished 10th in the Powerade Tournament, with freshman Paul Kenny and senior and three-time state placewinner Alex Nini finishing third at 113 and 145 respectively. Freshman Killan Coluccio was fourth at 107 and sophomore Bobby Duffy was seventh at 121. CBA was 16th at the Sam Cali Invitational and had a fifth-place finisher in freshman Brock Oizerowitz (165).

This week: Hosts Middletown South (1-3) Wednesday night; hosts the power-packed Catholic School Duals Saturday. St. Joseph (Montvale) (2-0), Delbarton (3-2), St. Peter’s Prep (2-3), Don Bosco Prep (4-0) Seton Hall Prep (1-0), St. Joseph (Metuchen) (3-0) and St. Augustine (2-0) are in that dual meet tournament. St. Joseph (Montvale), Delbarton and St. Peter's Prep are ranked 1-3 in the New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association Top 20. Don Bosco Prep, CBA, Seton Hall Prep and St. Joseph (Metuchen) are ranked Nos. 8, 9, 15 and 17 respectively in the NJWWA Top 20. CBA also hosts No. 1. Southern (2-0) Jan. 9.

3. St. John Vianney (1-0): Last ranking: No. 3.

The Lancers defeated No. 9 Raritan 51-20; They were 16th at the Beast of the East. Junior and two-time state champion Anthony Knox won the 126 pound championship and junior Jake Zaltsman was eighth at 138. They were 10th at the Sam Cali Invitational with four top six finishers.

This week: Is at No. 8 Red Bank Catholic (3-0) Wednesday night and the Shore Conference Tournament Friday night and Saturday at Middletown South.

4. Brick Memorial (1-1): Last ranking: No. 4.

The Mustangs defeated Central 51-10 and were defeated 46-18 by No. 1 Southern. Junior and 2022 state champion and 2023 state runner-up Harvey Ludington won championships at 190 at the Beast of the East and Brick Memorial’s Mustang Classic. Junior Ben Szuba (215) won championships at the TCNJ Pride Tournament and the Mustang Classic. Brick Memorial won the team title at the TCNJ Pride Tournament with three champions and three runners-up.

This week: Hosts Brick (0-2) Wednesday night and is at the Shore Conference Tournament Friday night and Saturday at Middletown South

5. Rumson-Fair Haven (2-0): Last ranking: No. 6.

The Bulldogs defeated Wall 58-19 and Monmouth 67-3. Senior and returning state champion Hudson Skove was second at 215 at the Beast of the East after he medically forfeited the final. He won the 215-pound championship at the Sam Cali Invitational. Freshman Sonny Amato was fourth at 144 at the Beast of the East and second at 144 at the Sam Cali Invitational. Junior Conor Delaney was second at 190 in the Sam Cali Invitational. Rumson-Fair Haven sent wrestlers to the Bears Invitational at East Brunswick and had two champions and two third-place finishers and to the Roselle Park Tournament and had four champions and two third-place finishers.

This week: Hosts No. 12 Holmdel (6-0) Wednesday night and is at the Shore Conference Tournament Friday night and Saturday.

6. Howell (3-0): Last ranking: No. 5.

Howell defeated Marlboro 56-15, Middletown South 34-28 and Pascack Valley 54-18. Senior and three-time state qualifier Sebastian Ortega was third at 126 pounds at the Beast of the East. Two-time state qualifier Xavier Ortega was eighth at 132 at the Beast of the East. Howell had one champion and one runner-up at the John and Betty Vogeding Torunament at Paulsboro.

This week: Hosts Freehold Township (0-3) Wednesday night and is at the Shore Conference Tournament Friday night and Saturday

7. Middletown North (5-1): Last ranking: No. 8.

The Lions were defeated 68-12 by No. 2 Christian Brothers Academy. They defeated Freehold Township 52-20, No. 9 Raritan 52-21 and Roselle 72-0, Sayreville 50-21 and New Providence 72-12. Middletown North had four champions and finished second at Middlesex's Mike Dessino Invitational. Senior Brady Klinsky won the 113 pound championship at both the Mike Dessino Invitational and the Mustang Classic.

This week: Hosts Freehold (6-2) Wednesday night and is at the Shore Conference Tournament Friday night and Saturday.

8. Red Bank Catholic (3-0): Last ranking: No. 9.

The Caseys defeated No. 9 Raritan 34-27, Middletown South 44-25 and Long Branch 50-15. Senior heavyweight Lorenzo Portella won the heavyweight championship at both the Robin Leff Tournament at Southern and at Brick Memorial's Mustang Classic. Noah Michaels won the 126 pound championship at the Robin Leff Tournament and was third at 126 in the Mustang Classic. Christian Rodriguez won the 157 pound championship at East Brunswick's Bear Invitational.

This week: Hosts No. 3 St. John Vianney (1-0) Wednesday night. Is at the Shore Conference Tournament Friday night and Saturday.

9. Raritan (3-3): Last ranking: No. 9.

The Rockets were defeated 34-27 by No. 8 Red Bank Catholic, 51-20 by No. 3 St. John Vianney and 52-20 by No. 7 Middletown North. They then defeated Central 62-15, Lacey 41-35 and Keansburg 52-21. Raritan also finished third in the Ron Mazzola Tournament with three runners up.

This week: Is at Monmouth (1-5) Wednesday night and at the Shore Conference Tournament Friday night and Saturday.

10. Jackson Memorial (4-1): Last ranking: No. 11.

The Jaguars defeated Toms River South 50-21, Brick 54-15 and No. 11 Point Pleasant Borough 32-28. They were defeated 32-30 by Monroe and then defeated Toms River East 39-27. Jackson Memorial also finished second in Middletown South's Walter Woods Tournament with three champions in Joseph Weikel (113), Cael Huxford (150) and Ryan Wolf (165). Huxford also finished second at the Robin Leff Tournament.

This week: Is at No. 1 Southern (2-0) Thursday night and at the Shore Conference Tournament Friday night and Saturday.

Five more teams to watch:

11. Point Pleasant Borough (1-1): Last ranking: No. 14.

The Panthers defeated Manchester 63-7 and were defeated 32-28 by No. 10 Jackson Memorial. Freshman Jack Clayton won the 157 pound championship at the TCNJ Pride Tournament. Ryan Acquisto was third at 175 at the Robin Leff Tournament, second at 175 in the TCNJ Pride Tournament and fourth at 175 in the Sam Cali Invitational. Joey DeAngelo was third at 113 in the Sam Cali Invitational and Michael DeAngelo and George Walsh won championships at 106 and heavyweight in the Walter Woods Tournament.

This week: Is at Donovan Catholic (2-0) Wednesday and at the Shore Conference Tournament Friday night and Saturday.

12. Holmdel (6-0): Last ranking: Not ranked.

The Hornets defeated Asbury Park 69-6, No. 13 Colts Neck 37-25, Franklin 76-6, Newark Academy 81-0, South River 74-3 and Immaculata 52-16. Holmdel finished second in its Holmdel Tournament. Dylan Placca (113), A.J. Fernandez (132), A.J. Todisco (175) and Alex Reyes (190) won championships at the Holmdel Tournament.

This week: Is at No. 5 Rumson-Fair Haven (2-0) Wednesday night and at the Shore Conference Tournament Friday night and Saturday.

13. Colts Neck (4-1): Last ranking: Not ranked.

The Cougars defeated Manasquan 52-16, were defeated 37-25 by No. 12 Holmdel, defeated Newark Academy 73-6, Franklin 73-6 and No. 14 Ocean 39-34. The Ocean win gave Colts Neck the inside track to the Shore Conference Class B North championship. Ethan Michaels (106) and Tyler Russ (150) won championships at both the TCNJ Pride Tournament and Holmdel Tournament and Brody Kaplan won the 165 pound championship at the Holmdel Tournament. The Cougars finished third in both tournaments.

This week: Is at Long Branch (3-1) Wednesday night and at the Shore Conference Tournament Friday night and Saturday.

14. Ocean (2-1): Last ranking: No. 12.

The Spartans defeated Shore 72-12, were defeated 39-34 by No. 13 Colts Neck and defeated No. 15 Jackson Liberty 39-30. Ocean defeated second in Delaware Valley's Wendy Pandy-Leh Invitational with Justin Penta (106) and James Farina (157) winning championships. Farina (150) and Michael Volek (144) were runners up at the Mustang Classic.

This week: Is at Manasquan (1-2) Wednesday night and at the Shore Conference Tournament Friday night and Saturday.

15. Jackson Liberty (2-1): Last ranking: No. 13.

The Lions defeated Manchester 75-6, Lacey 46-24 and were defeated 39-30 by No. 14 Ocean. Jackson Liberty also had wrestlers in the Robin Leff Tournament, Beast of the East and Mustang Classic. Tucker Panzinko was second at 126 in the Mustang Classic.

This week: Hosts Barnegat (6-2) Wednesday night and is at the Shore Conference Tournament Friday night and Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Shore NJ wrestling team rankings: Who entered the top 15?