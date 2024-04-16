Shop Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever Jersey In Time For Her First WNBA Game

courtesy / jason speakman



Caitlin Clark had an incredible final season of college basketball.

She shattered the record for all-time scoring and was just named Naismith National Player of the Year for the second year in a row. Overall, she is considered the greatest collegiate women’s basketball player. Along with many other rising stars, she is credited with bringing a boatload of new fans and attention to her sport.

So, it was no surprise that Caitlin, 22, was the first-round pick in last night's WNBA draft. The University of Iowa star will take her talents to the Indiana Fever, where she will also rock number 22. (FYI: That's her college number, which was retired after her season concluded.)

“I can’t imagine a better place,” Caitlin shared with ESPN following the draft.

For all the Caitlin fans looking to celebrate her milestone in style, there’s a jersey for that.

Caitlin’s jersey is now available for pre-order. The deep blue shirt is a tank top and has a big 22 on the front and back in yellow lettering. The front of the jersey reads “Indiana,” and the back says “Clark.” The sides include a star pattern design, that really make the design pop!

If you want to keep cozy all season, try this pullover in celebration of Caitlin. It has her number and name written on it as well as Indiana, in honor of the Fever!

