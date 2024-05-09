- Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter agrees to plead guiltyThe former interpreter for Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has agreed to plead guilty to two federal charges and could face more than 30 years in prison.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/shohei-ohtani-ippei-mizuhara-pleads-guilty/560949/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter agrees to plead guilty</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em>0:41Now PlayingPaused
The former interpreter for Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has agreed to plead guilty to two federal charges and could face more than 30 years in prison.
