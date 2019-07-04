Shohei Ohtani wasn't invited to the Home Run Derby and that's a real shame

For the most part, Major League Baseball got it right this year.

The eight participants selected to compete in the 2019 T-Mobile Home Run Derby will showcase some of MLB’s youngest and brightest sluggers, while providing the potential to be a thrilling event.

But in one glaring case, they got it wrong.

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani confirmed Wednesday that he was never invited to participate. That’s a real shame.

For years, MLB has worked overtime to convince its biggest stars to compete in the Home Run Derby. The league still can’t get Mike Trout on board, and based on his own words probably never will. It did get Bryce Harper to do it again last season in Washington D.C., and was rewarded with a memorable performance.

Given the considerable hype that Ohtani brought with him from Japan last winter and then managed to surpass as both a hitter and pitcher, one would think he’d be on that short list of desired stars.

Apparently he’s not. And that’s even after Ohtani expressed interest in participating.

From the Orange County Register:

“I haven’t heard anything yet, but if I am asked, I’d be honored to compete in it,” Ohtani told reporters through his interpreter on June 24. “We haven’t discussed anything. But if they do ask me, we’ll have to discuss it internally with the medical staff. Of course, I’d love to play in it, but it’s not only my decision. We have to see what the team says.”

Why do we want Shohei Ohtani in the Home Run Derby?

Because he would put on a show and maybe even win the darn thing.

Just ask Mike Trout.

Here’s what Mike Trout said when asked how Shohei Ohtani might fare in the Home Run Derby ... pic.twitter.com/wRYU9gRAs8 — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) June 28, 2019

Ohtani has a sweet swing that seems to effortlessly produce ridiculous power.

Check it out.

Ohtani putting on a SHOW for the fans north of the border. 😱 pic.twitter.com/xDt8kpluK6 — MLB (@MLB) May 22, 2018

That swing and power is built to win a Home Run Derby.

Would Shohei Ohtani be allowed to compete?

The only out the league has this year is Ohtani’s health.

He’s currently recovering from Tommy John surgery on his right arm, which is why he’s been limited to just hitting this season.

Ohtani would need clearance from the Angels’ medical staff and front office, and it’s possible the league didn’t want to put the team in that position.

Ohtani himself has admitted that he would put his health first. That he apparently threw his name in the ring though indicates he felt ready to compete.

In the meantime, he seems determined to give MLB no choice but to invite him next season.

Shohei Ohtani said didn’t receive an invitation to the Home Run Derby. Is it something he’d like to do someday?



"Maybe once I start hitting home runs and become a home run hitter, I'll be able to participate,” Ohtani, who’s hit 34 HR in 153 career games as a hitter, said. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 4, 2019

Why Shohei Ohtani needs to be in 2020 Home Run Derby

Despite publicly expressing interest in participating in the 2019 Home Run Derby, Shohei Ohtani was not invited by Major League Baseball. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

If MLB is committed to growing the game intentionally, then they should be committed to featuring Ohtani every opportunity they get.

Perhaps Ohtani’s health is the reason they didn’t come calling this season. We get it. It still wouldn’t have hurt to start the conversation.

Maybe the league was thrilled with the group that committed to participating. Like we said, it’s loaded. They got the NL MVP and home run leader in Christian Yelich. They got last year’s All-Star Game MVP in Alex Bregman. They got standout rookies Pete Alonso and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And they got the hometown guy, Carlos Santana.

But if Ohtani is healthy next season, there’s no excuse not to invite him.

He wants it. The fans want it. He’s definitely earned the nod. And the event will be at Dodger Stadium, which is close to his baseball home in Anaheim.

The set up could not be any more ideal. If he’s not there, then MLB missed a big opportunity.

