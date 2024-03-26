Shohei Ohtani: ‘I never bet on baseball or any other sports’
Watch the complete statement by the Dodgers two-way superstar to the media on Monday.
Watch the complete statement by the Dodgers two-way superstar to the media on Monday.
Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and the Dodgers took on Manny Machado, Yu Darvish and the Padres in MLB's first regular-season game in South Korea.
Andrew Friedman reacted like the rest of us when he heard Shohei Ohtani's contract proposal.
The success of Ohtani's throwing program could see him play in the field this season.
"We’re trending in the right direction," the $700 million man said afterward.
Ohtani said he was the victim of embezzlement. We still have questions.
After days of speculation and questions, one thing players and agents seem to agree on is that they don't believe Ohtani is a gambling man.
In his first comments since the night of his NCAA tournament loss to Oakland, Calipari did not speak like someone whose job was in danger.
The league is reportedly looking at two games where the under on several Jontay Porter prop bets hit when he was ruled out after just a few minutes.
Bueckers is back leading the Huskies into the Sweet 16 after two career-altering injuries.
In today's edition: The Sweet 16 is set, Mulkey vs. the media, USMNT beats Mexico, Ohio State gets Frozen Four revenge, and more.
Mark Byington led the Dukes to a 32-4 record this season and their first NCAA tournament win since 1983.
The Broncos are feeling frisky with that No. 12 pick.
'Mock Draft Monday' makes its debut with Yahoo's very own Nate Tice joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft ahead. Every Monday leading up to the draft, Harmon will have one of the top mock drafters in the industry on the pod to break down their latest mock and share their favorite five picks and fits.
Shohei Ohtani's lawyers have accused fired interpreter Ippei Mizuhara of a "massive theft."
Sweet 16 berths are on the line in both brackets as the stakes ratchet up.
Cronenworth recorded his first four-hit game since July 2021.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
The LSU coach said the article has been in the works for two years.
We have a new explanation for the change in Ohtani's story: No one actually talked to Ohtani.
The opening slate of games averaged about 8.5 million viewers on Thursday in what was a huge day for the NCAA tournament.