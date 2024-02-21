Is Shohei Ohtani a first round fantasy pick?
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens decides where the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger should fall in fantasy drafts for the 2024 season
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens decides where the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger should fall in fantasy drafts for the 2024 season
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Super Bowl LVIII went from a slog to an instant classic with ramifications that will shape both conferences this offseason and the 2024 season. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide their biggest takeaways from the Chiefs dramatic overtime win over the 49ers and look ahead to how each team will look in 2024.
With the NBA heading into its All-Star break, fantasy analyst Dan Titus presents the wide range of players getting it done for us this season.
The most important NFL games are played in January and February, so Jorge Martin passes along what we should know for 2024 fantasy drafts.
The most important month of NFL football is somehow often overlooked when it comes to fantasy conversations for the following season. Not on this pod, not anymore. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide the biggest fantasy lessons we can learn from this postseason and take into the 2024 season.
Fred Zinkie offers a first base primer for 2024 fantasy baseball drafts, revealing his top options and some potential breakout candidates.
Our positional preview series continues for the 2024 fantasy baseball season with the catchers, as Scott Pianowski shares his backstop analysis.
Fred Zinkie reveals 10 players projected for solid seasons who are good values as fantasy drafts approach.
With just four teams left in the NFL playoffs, Jorge Martin projects how star players on those squads will fare next fantasy season.
The NFL offseason is in full effect, and teams are returning to the drawing board to fix what's broken and strengthen what's not. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon identifies the top issues at hand.
It's the pod that was promised. Matt Harmon and The Ringer's Benjamin Solak team up to go through every single new head coach and offensive coordinator hire this coaching cycle and ask one simple question: Is this an offensive ecosystem worth investing in next season?
Even amid his rehab from elbow surgery, the Dodgers' superstar remains baseball’s greatest spectacle.
The Red Sox finished in last place in 2023. Their 2024 season doesn't look like it will be much better.
Are there more changes on the way for the College Football Playoff?
Zack Wheeler is entering the final year of his five-year, $118 million contract.
Bill Belichick recently advocated for Slater's unique case to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Here's an updated look at Yahoo Sports' first-round projections for the 2024 NBA Draft.
In today's edition: The death of the one-handed backhand, college football's "farm system," the future of Presidents' Day Weekend, Baker's Dozen, and more.
With players returning from absences for a variety of reasons or changing teams, now is a good time to consider these six skaters for your roster.
Jason Fitz is joined by the legendary Mike Golic Jr. as the duo dive into the 2024 free agency class by competing against each other to see who can create the best team out of only 2024 NFL free agents. The duo start off the show by discussing the rumors around Fitz' physical appearance at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas last week before diving into the 2024 QB draft class. Fitz asks for GoJo's take on Caleb Williams, and GoJo explains why he still thinks Williams is QB1 (with Drake Maye close behind). Later, the dynamic duo get into the 2024 free agent class by alternating picks and competing to create the best roster out of only 2024 free agents. Golic Jr's final roster includes Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen, L'Jarius Sneed, Christian Wilkins, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Josh Jacobs, Kendall Fuller, Dalton Schultz, Frankie Luvu, Kyle Dugger, Willie Gay Jr, Geno Stone, Calvin Ridley and Leonard Williams, while Fitz' final roster has Chris Jones, Patrick Queen, Antoine Winfield Jr, Justin Madubuike, Mike Evans, Yannick Ngackoue, Jaylon Johnson, Derrick Henry, Michael Pittman Jr, Danielle Hunter, Stephon Gilmore, Devin White, Noah Fant, Baker Mayfield and Kam Curl.