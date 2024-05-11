Shockers AAC Tournament run falls short in finals to Charlotte

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State Shockers got hot in the AAC Tournament, but fell short of a trophy on Saturday with a 10-1 loss to The Charlotte 49ers.

The Shockers had run-ruled two opponents in the tournament but were on the losing end this time. Charlotte plated just one in the first, and a seven-run second inning put the game out of hand fairly early.

Charlotte’s pitching staff wasn’t going to let Addison Barnard — who had hit six home runs prior to the championship game — impact the game, as she was intentionally walked three times in the game.

One of Barnard’s walks came around to score in the bottom of the fifth off a single by Bailey Urban, but it was too little, too late.

Wichita State’s record currently sits at 28-22, and any hope of making the NCAA Tournament lies in the hands of the selection committee.

